Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Match 4” game were:

02-03-09-22

(two, three, nine, twenty-two)

The Associated Press

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses): Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Curtis (7) 8-1 70 1
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

4 Reasons People Hate living in Washington State

Washington is one state that's perfect for raising a family and watching your kids become upstanding young adults with an appreciation of the natural beauty around them. It's loved by so many people who wouldn't move for the world, but that doesn't mean some people hate it here. So we...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho’s over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” Kohberger is being held without bond in Pennsylvania and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned, Thompson said, and the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned. He is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho, Thompson said. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
MOSCOW, ID
gohuskies.com

Huskies Show Support of Former Coach with Morrison Strong Game

SEATTLE – The Washington women's basketball team is proud to support former Husky assistant coach Kevin Morrison and his family in the fight against Alzheimer's. Kevin is a beloved Husky, who in May 2021 was diagnosed with Stage 5 Early Onset Alzheimer's. Head coach Tina Langley has known him for years, and is grateful for the opportunity to come together as a Husky family to support the Morrisons.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
discoverourcoast.com

Parks offer first day hikes throughout Oregon, Washington

National and state parks across Oregon and Washington will hold first day hikes on New Year’s Day, many including historical aspects. Among the local hikes planned are a trek through Fort Stevens State Park, an easy route open to all ages and pets, estimated around 35 to 45 minutes. Elk, eagles and other winter birds are common on the route.
OREGON STATE
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

