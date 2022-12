TALLAHASSEE - We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $565 million.First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else. The numbers from the Tuesday drawing were 59, 61, 9, 36, 13, and a Mega Ball of 11. In Florida, one ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Millions ball number to win a million dollars. Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and now stands at a whopping $640 million. If there...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO