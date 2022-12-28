ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

05-18-24-32-34

(five, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

