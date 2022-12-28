Read full article on original website
Lorie Orbin
2d ago
That's unacceptable, people not having heat. The housing authority should be ashamed. Their director should be fired for ignoring calls for help. If the person in charge won't do it then they need to be kicked out of the office. It's disgusting that people have to live like that.
Reply
2
Related
abc57.com
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
abc57.com
Country Bake Shop closes its doors for good ahead of the new year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local favorite for baked goods is open for just one more day. After 47 years, the Country Bake Shop on the northwest side of South Bend will not be keeping it’s doors open going into the new year, and New Year’s Eve will be it’s last day for business.
abc57.com
SBN contractors working overtime delivering misplaced luggage
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Airlines are still reeling from the chaos caused by the holiday blizzard. The storm hit during peak travel time, cancelling flights all over the country. Travelers, and in some cases, luggage, were left stranded. Now, airlines have to deal with bags and bags of misplaced luggage. Contractors...
WNDU
Schools, businesses and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana over the weekend. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - ABC57's Holiday Heroes is back with a local charity making people feel right at home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County keeps on building affordable homes, 226 locally since 1987, and the impact on the families can last a lifetime. On a quiet snowy...
abc57.com
City of Elkhart offering drop-off locations for Christmas trees
ELKHART, Ind. -- With the Christmas holiday now in the rearview mirror, the city of Elkhart is providing drop-off locations for residents looking to get rid of their Christmas trees. Free drop-off locations are:. Northside Gym. Westside Middle School parking lot. Pierre Moran Pavilion. Riverview Park parking lot. The city...
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
WNDU
‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans call for a new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub to open in the City of Niles!. The deal relies on the successful rezoning of the restaurant’s chosen site. That chosen site in Niles is, in fact, not a barn! Rather, it is the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.
harborcountry-news.com
Bridgman Casey’s gets a warm welcome
BRIDGMAN — The new Bridgman Casey’s Gas Station and Convenience Store along Red Arrow Highway just off I-94 at Exit 16 was officially welcomed during a Dec. 20 ribbon-cutting celebration. Sarah Spoonholtz, Director of Membership & Events for the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, said it is the second...
abc57.com
Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
abc57.com
Don't throw away those real Christmas trees just yet!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- If you bought a real Christmas tree for the holidays, don’t throw it away just yet!. Recycling of real Christmas trees is much friendlier to our environment, and local cities are making it just as easy as trash pickup. Authentic Christmas trees absorb carbon dioxide...
abc57.com
GoDance Studio to offer free group class for new students
GOSHEN, Ind. -- GoDance Studio is set to offer a free group class for new students in 2023. New students can attend their first Ballroom Monday or Westie Thursday class for free throughout January. The offer begins on Monday, Jan. 2, and ends on Jan. 30. GoDance Studio is located...
abc57.com
Car vs Ambulance crash in Cass County on US 12 and Reum Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --Deputies of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke responded to a two-vehicle crash on Reum Street and US 12, which occurred on 12-29-22 at approximately 9:35 a.m. 87-year-old Carol Minard of Niles, Michigan was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Big Comedy Bails Out Stranded Motorists
(La Porte, IN) - The recent Christmas blizzard created road hazards that dampened the holidays for some. For plow drivers and tow trucks, it was a chance to cash in, but one La Porte local decided to use his new Ford pickup for the public good. As the storm hit,...
abc57.com
Elkhart Public Library to host LEGO challenge at downtown branch
ELKHART, Ind. -- The downtown branch of the Elkhart Public Library is inviting community members to participate in a LEGO challenge on Wednesday. Participants in the challenge will be given LEGO bricks for a series of multiple challenges. The winner of each session will collect points and earn a small...
WNDU
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
Comments / 4