Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 4

Lorie Orbin
2d ago

That's unacceptable, people not having heat. The housing authority should be ashamed. Their director should be fired for ignoring calls for help. If the person in charge won't do it then they need to be kicked out of the office. It's disgusting that people have to live like that.

2
abc57.com

Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Country Bake Shop closes its doors for good ahead of the new year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local favorite for baked goods is open for just one more day. After 47 years, the Country Bake Shop on the northwest side of South Bend will not be keeping it’s doors open going into the new year, and New Year’s Eve will be it’s last day for business.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SBN contractors working overtime delivering misplaced luggage

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Airlines are still reeling from the chaos caused by the holiday blizzard. The storm hit during peak travel time, cancelling flights all over the country. Travelers, and in some cases, luggage, were left stranded. Now, airlines have to deal with bags and bags of misplaced luggage. Contractors...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

City of Elkhart offering drop-off locations for Christmas trees

ELKHART, Ind. -- With the Christmas holiday now in the rearview mirror, the city of Elkhart is providing drop-off locations for residents looking to get rid of their Christmas trees. Free drop-off locations are:. Northside Gym. Westside Middle School parking lot. Pierre Moran Pavilion. Riverview Park parking lot. The city...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
harborcountry-news.com

Bridgman Casey’s gets a warm welcome

BRIDGMAN — The new Bridgman Casey’s Gas Station and Convenience Store along Red Arrow Highway just off I-94 at Exit 16 was officially welcomed during a Dec. 20 ribbon-cutting celebration. Sarah Spoonholtz, Director of Membership & Events for the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, said it is the second...
BRIDGMAN, MI
abc57.com

Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Don't throw away those real Christmas trees just yet!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- If you bought a real Christmas tree for the holidays, don’t throw it away just yet!. Recycling of real Christmas trees is much friendlier to our environment, and local cities are making it just as easy as trash pickup. Authentic Christmas trees absorb carbon dioxide...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

GoDance Studio to offer free group class for new students

GOSHEN, Ind. -- GoDance Studio is set to offer a free group class for new students in 2023. New students can attend their first Ballroom Monday or Westie Thursday class for free throughout January. The offer begins on Monday, Jan. 2, and ends on Jan. 30. GoDance Studio is located...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Car vs Ambulance crash in Cass County on US 12 and Reum Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --Deputies of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke responded to a two-vehicle crash on Reum Street and US 12, which occurred on 12-29-22 at approximately 9:35 a.m. 87-year-old Carol Minard of Niles, Michigan was driving a Subaru, failed to yield and pulled out in front of a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Big Comedy Bails Out Stranded Motorists

(La Porte, IN) - The recent Christmas blizzard created road hazards that dampened the holidays for some. For plow drivers and tow trucks, it was a chance to cash in, but one La Porte local decided to use his new Ford pickup for the public good. As the storm hit,...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Public Library to host LEGO challenge at downtown branch

ELKHART, Ind. -- The downtown branch of the Elkhart Public Library is inviting community members to participate in a LEGO challenge on Wednesday. Participants in the challenge will be given LEGO bricks for a series of multiple challenges. The winner of each session will collect points and earn a small...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

