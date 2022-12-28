Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Related
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
FOX Sports
It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
Kevin Durant Blasts Criticism of His Warriors Move in 2016
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still taking heat for his move to the Golden State Warriors
Clippers get best of Raptors in Kawhi Leonard’s return
Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-113 on
Hawks' Nate McMillan 'to move past' report he'll retire midseason
Hawks coach Nate McMillan rebuffed a report that he plans to retire during the season, saying, "I'm here to coach this year ... and our goal is to make the playoffs."
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above: More on ...
'This Kid Doesn't Quit!’ Luka Makes History - Mavs Coach Kidd Reviews
Luka Doncic willed the Mavericks to victory on Tuesday night on the back of his historic 60-point triple-double performance.
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double sparks bold claim from Paul Pierce
After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today. Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help...
Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair poised to return against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he’ll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries. Jenkins (neck) and Whitehair (knee) went through full practices Thursday and Friday after missing last week’s game against Buffalo. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is also expected to return from a concussion that caused him to miss the game against the Bills. Receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Dante Pettis (ankle) are questionable. The Bears (3-12) have dropped eight straight to match the 1978 and 2002 teams for the franchise record. With another loss, they would equal the 1969 and 2016 teams for the most in a season by Chicago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
James Harden Not Looking for Long-Term Deal With Sixers, Or Anywhere: Report
James Harden not interested in long-term deal: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Christmas Day that James Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Houston Rockets next season, tiny alarm bells started ringing all across Sixers-land. Harden's commitment to the Sixers has...
Dorian Finney-Smith injury update will have Luka Doncic looking for help
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith has missed the last three Mavs games and it seems that he will be missing more. In an update from Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, it was revealed that Finney-Smith will be away from the action for two more weeks at the minimum, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Raiders' Davante Adams Has Straightforward Reaction to Derek Carr Benching
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season...
Comments / 0