kslnewsradio.com
Stormy weather will bring in the New Year for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Another heavy storm will be hitting Utah’s mountains Friday. Forecasters expect the storm to last until Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasted that accumulating snow will fall on all Utah mountains and the Wasatch back. Ski resorts are expecting three to four feet...
ABC 4
Little calmer today ahead of next potent storm
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! After a couple of active days, today will be just a bit calmer, but that won’t last too long. Even though today comparatively will be calmer, there will still be at least a slight chance for wet weather thanks to a weak shortwave moving through.
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
kslnewsradio.com
Avalanche mitigation efforts helping Utah mountains stay safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Avalanche forecasters said there is a high avalanche risk in the northern mountains of Utah on Wednesday. Crews worked on Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday morning on avalanche mitigation efforts, which help increase safety in the mountains. Craig Gordon, an avalanche forecaster with the Utah Avalanche...
ABC 4
Heavy snowfall returning to Utah’s mountains beginning Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a few lingering snow showers this morning, we’re seeing a break from rain and snow showers into the afternoon. High pressure will briefly allow for some sunshine into the afternoon ahead of another weak system moving through mainly Southern Utah this evening. Light rain and snow showers are possible over Central and Southern Utah this afternoon and evening, we could even see a few flakes along Northern Utah later this evening. This feature is miniscule in comparison to what wet weather we have in store for the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 30’s for the Wasatch Front and upper 40’s for St. George.
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
KSLTV
Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semi-trucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah firework safety for New Year’s celebrations
LEHI, Utah — As the New Year’s Eve celebrations begin fireworks are almost surely to follow. Fireworks are a great way to ring in the New Year, but it is always good to know how and when to safely use them. Lehi City Fire Marshall, Garion Rowett, told...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
ABC 4
Scattered showers and cooler today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing widespread wet weather yesterday, today will bring more of the scattered variety as the deepest of the moisture moves away to our east. The best chance for wet weather will be in the...
Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law
Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
These are the most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snowfall expected to continue into New Year
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our midweek storm has brought a healthy surge of moisture to the region with heavy snowfall in the mountains and a nice mix of rain and snow in the lower valleys. Some of the Upper Cottonwoods are reporting nearly two feet of snow in the past 24 hours with snow still falling in those areas. Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon with the bulk of the storm sliding through Southeast Utah this evening.
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
KSLTV
Flight trouble forcing some Utah fans to change Rose Bowl transportation plans
SALT LAKE CITY — The Southwest Airlines flight crisis continues to leave many Utahns stranded and unable to reach their destinations. A lot of Utah fans planning to travel to California for the Rose Bowl aren’t sure if their flights will make it. Passengers continue to get messages...
ABC 4
Valley rain and mountain snow today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah, I hope your Tuesday is off to a terrific start. After a quiet start to the week, it won’t be that way today as today kicks off a much more active pattern that will stick around through at least the New Year’s weekend as a couple of systems with plenty of moisture move in from the west thanks to an atmospheric river setup.
kjzz.com
4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
