Read full article on original website
Related
Teenager charged in funeral service shooting now being charged in another shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager charged in the shooting of a funeral home in October has now been charged in another shooting that took place in August. Hezekiah Nixon is now facing homicide charges in connection to a shooting that took place on Aug. 7 in Brighton Heights, a shooting that left three injured and one dead. Nixon is also charged in a shooting that left five people injured outside of a funeral service. He is facing firearms violations, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide charges related to the funeral service shooting.RELATED STORIES:One person killed, three others injured in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side 2 arrested in North Side shooting that killed 1, injured 3 North Side shooting: 5 people shot outside church funeral service in Pittsburgh2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks BridgeNorth Side church shooting leaves Mayor Ed Gainey emotional: 'They shot up the sanctuary today'Sources: Brighton Heights funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups
Customer Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Shoplifter Who Was Fighting Family Dollar Employees
A Family Dollar customer is accused of murdering a man who allegedly stole from the store and fought female employees. Defendant Kevin Jackson Sr., 47, was locked up at the Lew Sterrett Jail last week on a $100,000 bond. Phillip Betts, 26, died at the scene, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
WAAY-TV
FedEx driver charged in 7-year-old's death allegedly delivered her Christmas gift before taking her
The FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered her Christmas present — Barbie dolls — before the girl's disappearance, her mother said Thursday. Maitlyn Gandy called for stricter screening policies for delivery drivers at a news conference. On an easel beside her was the...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Man kills his fiancée’s father and shoots her mother and sister after demanding they move out
A Massachusetts man fatally shot his fiancée's father and wounded her mother and sister, then turned the gun on himself, after he expressed he was “unhappy” that they were living with him, prosecutors said. Police got a 911 call just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in Fall River...
Shooter who killed two Mississippi cops IDed as 43-year-old mom and veterinarian
The Mississippi woman who shot to death two cops in a hotel parking lot was identified Thursday as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — and she pulled the trigger in front of her young daughter, police said Thursday. Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, is accused of opening fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according wlox.com. Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34,...
Murder suspects pictures released from deadly shooting at CBD Rouses
NOPD is asking for help finding two suspects they say are armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting at Rouses on Baronne Street. “The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is requesting the public’s assistance
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto man
Eight teenage girls were charged with murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man in what police are calling a "swarming" attack.
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings
Officials confirmed that the white Hyundai Elantra seen on surveillance video had belonged to 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger, which is what sources who have spoken to NBC News have said is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports. Dec. 30, 2022.
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
Man arrested after allegedly biting off another man's nose
A Mississippi man has been arrested two days after he fled a scene where he bit off another man's nose, authorities said. Bay St. Louis Police said that 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi was arrested on Wednesday. Police said they responded to the attack shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast parking lot. There, Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said officers found the unnamed victim with a "disfiguring facial injury" after Wells had "bit the nose off." According to police, the incident occurred after the two men got into an argument about an earlier golf game at...
Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5
A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Complex
5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver
Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
Man Planning Mass Shooting Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alerts Cops: Police
Officers in Las Vegas found explosives and a grenade launcher at the home of former Marine Jeremy Schumacher.
Police identify man killed in Christmas Day crash; other driver charged with homicide
Louisiana State Police have identified the man killed in a Christmas Day crash near Thibodaux as Lazaro Pech, 46, of Raceland. Police have charged Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, who is living in Raceland, with driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation and driving without a license. His toxicology sample is still under analysis. Pech's name...
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh case allege motive for killing wife, son
South Carolina prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was motivated by the possible exposure of his decade-long financial crimes in murdering his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy.
Comments / 0