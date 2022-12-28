ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager charged in funeral service shooting now being charged in another shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager charged in the shooting of a funeral home in October has now been charged in another shooting that took place in August. Hezekiah Nixon is now facing homicide charges in connection to a shooting that took place on Aug. 7 in Brighton Heights, a shooting that left three injured and one dead. Nixon is also charged in a shooting that left five people injured outside of a funeral service. He is facing firearms violations, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide charges related to the funeral service shooting.RELATED STORIES:One person killed, three others injured in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side 2 arrested in North Side shooting that killed 1, injured 3 North Side shooting: 5 people shot outside church funeral service in Pittsburgh2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks BridgeNorth Side church shooting leaves Mayor Ed Gainey emotional: 'They shot up the sanctuary today'Sources: Brighton Heights funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups
PITTSBURGH, PA
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later

Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report

After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Shooter who killed two Mississippi cops IDed as 43-year-old mom and veterinarian

The Mississippi woman who shot to death two cops in a hotel parking lot was identified Thursday as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — and she pulled the trigger in front of her young daughter, police said Thursday. Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, is accused of opening fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according wlox.com. Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34,...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
People

Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Denver

Man arrested after allegedly biting off another man's nose

A Mississippi man has been arrested two days after he fled a scene where he bit off another man's nose, authorities said. Bay St. Louis Police said that 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi was arrested on Wednesday. Police said they responded to the attack shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast parking lot. There, Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said officers found the unnamed victim with a "disfiguring facial injury" after Wells had "bit the nose off." According to police, the incident occurred after the two men got into an argument about an earlier golf game at...
BILOXI, MS
CBS Denver

Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5

A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.  
WELD COUNTY, CO
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Complex

5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver

Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
LOUISIANA STATE

