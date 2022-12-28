Read full article on original website
scoreatl.com
Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game recaps from Thursday
The 10th annual Georgia Elite Classic came to an end at Rome’s Barron Stadium with four all-star games Thursday between two middle school teams, the freshman/sophomore game, the junior game and the senior game. All four games are being broadcast on PeachtreeTV and you can watch by following the...
weisradio.com
2022 ALL-CHEROKEE COUNTY FOOTBALL TEAM: Warriors’ Kelley seeing his vision become reality
CENTRE – The high school football season the Cherokee County Warriors had in 2022 was what head coach Jacob Kelley had envisioned four years ago. The Warriors came close to reaching the pinnacle of Class 4A football, finishing as state runner-up to Andalusia in Auburn to cap a 12-3 season earlier this month.
WJCL
Savannah's Nolan Smith takes the microphone and tackles Georgia Media Day at Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Thursday was Media Day at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Players and coaches from both Georgia and Ohio State speaking with the media ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. WJCL 22 Sports Director Amy Zimmer handed the microphone over to Savannah native...
Rome, December 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Rome. The GHSA Schools football team will have a game with GHSA Schools on December 29, 2022, 07:00:00. 2022 2022 GA Elite Classic 8th Grade Football All-Star Game.
College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?
Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
Late Kick: Georgia lands major portal commitments at wide receiver
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on wide receivers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas transferring to Georgia.
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others
An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
Venerable meat-and-3 Doug’s Place changes hands, but tradition stays on the menu
EMERSON – Word got around, as word always does in a small town with big news....
The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy
ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need. Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue...
Citrus County Chronicle
Zachary Hardee named to Dean's List
ROME, GA — Zachary Hardee, of Chiefland, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
WDEF
Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
thecitymenus.com
Carrollton Resident Launches Carroll County Recovers
Carrollton resident Dan Dixon, a 2005 graduate of Central High School, has launched a business centered around helping those struggling with addiction. Dan talked to us before the holidays about his own personal journey through long-term recovery, “As someone who battled addiction and nearly lost my own life to two overdoses and has made it to the other side nearly ten years later, there is a lot in the way of encouragement I can offer.”
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
weisradio.com
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
