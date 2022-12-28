Carrollton resident Dan Dixon, a 2005 graduate of Central High School, has launched a business centered around helping those struggling with addiction. Dan talked to us before the holidays about his own personal journey through long-term recovery, “As someone who battled addiction and nearly lost my own life to two overdoses and has made it to the other side nearly ten years later, there is a lot in the way of encouragement I can offer.”

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO