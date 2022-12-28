It's the final game of the calendar year 2022 for the Blue Devils as they look to bounce back from an upset loss to Wake Forest eleven days ago that seemed to shake the confidence this group of players had built up during the first two months of the season. Missing star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively due to illness (both are expected back healthy on Saturday), Duke went in to halftime with a 39-30 deficit and could never take the lead against a Demon Deacons team that had lost three of its four previous games.

DURHAM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO