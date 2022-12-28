Read full article on original website
Oklahoma-FSU Cheez-It Bowl: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers their picks for Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl showdown between the Sooners and the Seminoles.
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Florida State Postgame Interview
Watch as Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes met with the media following OU's 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
FSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
No. 13 Florida State faces Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the meeting between the Seminoles (9-3) and the Sooners (6-6): Television: ESPN. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Bob...
Career performance from 'Bird Man' aids Florida State in comeback victory
Johnny Wilson saved his best for last against the Sooners after a breakout 2022 campaign.
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee odds, picks and predictions
The No. 11 Clemson Tigers (11-2) and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) meet Friday in Miami for the Capital One Orange Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clemson vs. Tennessee, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
All of the information you need to watch, listen to, or stream Florida State's bowl game against Oklahoma.
Florida State reveals new renderings for football-only facility and locker room
The facility is supposed to be completed in 18-24 months.
Notre Dame tops South Carolina in highest-scoring Gator Bowl
Notre Dame beat South Carolina 45-38 in a barnburner that ended up as the highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history.
Future Seminoles set to compete in upcoming All-American games
Around 100 high school football recruits will head to Orlando this week in preparation for the Under Armour All-American Game being played on January 3. That game is set to played at 5 p.m. inside Camping World Stadium. It'll be broadcasted live on ESPN. Florida State is expected to have...
FSU uniform combination announced in Cheez-It Bowl: Classic Garnet and Gold in season finale
Florida State is going with its classic home uniforms for its season finale against Oklahoma on Thursday. The Seminoles are wearing garnet jerseys and gold pants with gold helmets when they face the Sooners at 5:30 p.m. FSU announced the uniform combination this afternoon. This marks the fifth time this...
How to Watch: Duke vs Florida State on Saturday
It's the final game of the calendar year 2022 for the Blue Devils as they look to bounce back from an upset loss to Wake Forest eleven days ago that seemed to shake the confidence this group of players had built up during the first two months of the season. Missing star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively due to illness (both are expected back healthy on Saturday), Duke went in to halftime with a 39-30 deficit and could never take the lead against a Demon Deacons team that had lost three of its four previous games.
