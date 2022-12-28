Read full article on original website
Water restored after main break in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced Thursday morning that the water has been restored. The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break. According to a social media post from the city, crews were working to repair the main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
Durant City Council set to discuss the future of the University Blvd. Project
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An update of the ongoing construction woes on University Boulevard in Durant. It’s been over a year since the start of the construction. In November the city held a special meeting to discuss the future with Schiralli Construction, the company that has been on ground since day one.
Driver crashes through Durant business
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
Crash propels pickup into Durant building
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
Firefighters keep fast-moving Denison grass fire at bay
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A large grass fire burned through five acres of land in Denison on Tuesday afternoon. What started as a controlled burn by a neighbor quickly got out of control. The flames spread to trees and land near homes along Delphia Road, but thanks to quick...
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
Sherman intersection to be closed for road project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Part of a busy Sherman intersection will be temporary closed beginning January 4. The Texas Department of Transportation said reconstruction work on FM 1417 will require workers to shut down access to Washington Street on the west side of the intersection. That means motorists will...
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The driver of a hit and run is facing charges. Tabatha Tarpley, 23, out of Gordonville, reportedly hit a car while driving in the 1700 block of South Mirick. Denison officers said Tarpley left the scene before they arrived. She was arrested less than half a mile...
Plan ahead and find a sober ride this New Year’s Eve
Texas (KXII) -While the fireworks go off at midnight, many will also pop champagne to ring in the New Year, making the drive home potentially unsafe. Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager said, “it’s not safe for you and it’s not safe for other people on the road.”
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
Mercy Ada opens new cardiopulmonary rehab center
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - At the new Mercy Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center in Ada, patients are taking their heart and lung health into their own hands using exercise, stress management, and healthy living. Cardiologist Dr. Fionnuala Gurley said the program is for people who have a history of heart or lung...
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter
ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
Durant Police Department to host open testing event
DURANT – The Durant Police Department will host an open testing event on Friday, January 6 at 1 p.m. Open testing is a physical fitness challenge and is one of the first steps to joining the department as an officer. The police department is actively recruiting and applicants need...
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
Denison man sentenced to 22 years for arson
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after he plead guilty to setting a home on fire. According to the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old David Darling plead guilty to arson intending to damage a habitation in November. A...
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
Choctaw County Man Jailed For Dousing Mother’s Home With Gasoline
Choctaw County Deputies responded Christmas morning to a Rufe residence where Sterling Crosslin had allegedly poured gasoline on his mother’s home. She managed to make it out of the house safely, and Croslin barricaded himself inside. There were no injuries. They charged Croslin with assault with a weapon and fourth-degree arson.
