Hockey: Plenty of action inside and outside on the rink
There was plenty of hockey action on Tuesday, including both Grand Forks Schools traveling to Bismarck, while Williston braved the elements outside against West Fargo.
High School Hockey Scores:
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|0
|GF Red River
|11
|Final
|Boys:
|Century Patriots
|1
|GF Central
|2
|Final
|Boys:
|Alexandria, MN
|2
|Minot Magicians
|3
|Final
|Boys:
|West Fargo Packers
|7
|Williston Coyotes
|4
|Final
|Boys:
|Mayville-Portland Ice Dawgs
|6
|Bottineau-Rugby Braves
|0
|Final
|Girls:
|Thief River Falls, MN
|0
|Bismarck-Legacy
|3
|Final
|Girls:
|Anoka, MN
|3
|Century Patriots
|2
|Final-SO
