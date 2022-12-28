ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Hockey: Plenty of action inside and outside on the rink

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sc2RJ_0jwC8Wqn00

There was plenty of hockey action on Tuesday, including both Grand Forks Schools traveling to Bismarck, while Williston braved the elements outside against West Fargo.

High School Hockey Scores:

Boys: Bismarck Demons 0 GF Red River 11 Final
Boys: Century Patriots 1 GF Central 2 Final
Boys: Alexandria, MN 2 Minot Magicians 3 Final
Boys: West Fargo Packers 7 Williston Coyotes 4 Final
Boys: Mayville-Portland Ice Dawgs 6 Bottineau-Rugby Braves 0 Final
Girls: Thief River Falls, MN 0 Bismarck-Legacy 3 Final
Girls: Anoka, MN 3 Century Patriots 2 Final-SO
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Montana woman killed in McKenzie County head-on crash

UPDATE — DECEMBER 28, 12:24 P.M. The names of the individuals involved in the accident have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The name of the 61-year-old woman driving the 2008 Ford F-150 was revealed to be Betty Lee from Sidney, Montana. Lee was ejected from the vehicle during the head-on collision and […]
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
KX News

Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

One person dead in crash on icy highway near Williston, ND

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A fatal crash Monday shortly before 6:30 p.m.on Highway 85, south of Williston. The Highway Patrol says a pickup driven by a 31-year-old Kansas man, lost control on a curve on the icy highway, crossed into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup. That driver, a 61-year-old Sidney, Montana woman was ejected and died at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

2022: Williston Square sees first businesses and big announcements

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston is turning the old airport into a commercial and residential district. Construction on the Williston Square project has been going on for years, but 2022 was a big moment for the development. It’s been a long time coming, but this year, Williston...
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

New Town man starts fire and threatens staff at CHI St. Alexius

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 44-year-old New Town man has been arrested after starting multiple things on fire in a bathroom at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and threatening staff with a pocket knife because he believed “Natives from Minneapolis” were there to harm him. According to an affidavit, the man, Joseph Conklin, locked himself […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Family displaced after Williston apartment building fire

WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — An afternoon fire at a Williston apartment building has caused one family to be displaced. According to the Williston Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue West around 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 for a report of a fire in a multi-family apartment complex […]
WILLISTON, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND fatal crash under investigation

A two vehicle crash south of Williston on Monday claimed the life of a 61-year old Sidney (MT) woman. According to the North Dakota Patrol the victim was driving a pick-up that lost control while negotiating a curve on Highway 85 and slammed into an oncoming pickup driven by a 31-year old male from Kansas. The victim was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Name of victim in Williston Murder released

UPDATE: Dec. 16, 3:05 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the victim has been released by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office after last night’s arrest of Jacob Long. According to the WCSO, the victim was 30-year-old Megan Lindquist of Washington. She had been living in Williston with the suspect, Jacob Long, and is […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy