KRQE News 13
Winter storms bring snow, rain and wind through New Years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain is crossing southern New Mexico from west to east for our Friday morning. Spotty snow showers are coming to an end in the mountains and Four Corners. Rain and snow will end by late morning, and drier skies are expected through the afternoon and evening. Southern Colorado will see a quick round of snow and rain after midnight through around 9 AM Saturday morning. This could leave up to 2″ on the ground. The rest of the state will stay dry on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up in the mountains, and high wind watches are in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where 65 mph wind gusts will be possible Saturday afternoon. New Year’s Eve weather is looking good, with most temperatures in the low elevations staying above freezing at midnight.
KRQE News 13
Light rain and snow showers push east overnight
After some morning snow over central NM, skies cleared out this afternoon melting any trace of snow the area received last night. High temps were a solid 5-10° colder for the state with Taos only reaching 34°. The ABQ metro reached 48°. But this evening, storm number two is already moving into western and central New Mexico. Lighter rain is now pushing into Silver City and the valleys of southwestern NM. The precip. will stay as snow for the higher terrain near the Continental Divide once again. The snow will be quite light with accumulations of a trace up to 2″ max. This could cause some slow downs/delays near Grants and Gallup overnight tonight.
KRQE News 13
Clouds increase west as storm second approaches
KRQE News 13
Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
PHOTOS: Winter storm leaves snow-covered roads in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Wednesday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions to the east and most of northern New Mexico.
40-plus inches of snow could hit Colorado peaks in upcoming days, says forecaster
According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
KRQE News 13
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm arrives Tuesday night
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a beautiful and quiet Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures were about 10 degrees above average across New Mexico. But all that will change very quickly starting tonight as a large winter storm pushes into the state. It is already bringing a bit of snow to southern Colorado this evening and will continue to spread south and east into your Wednesday.
Denver weather: Snow storm clearing, dumps daily record precipitation over metro area
A winter storm moving through northern Colorado dumped a daily record-breaking mix of rain and snow over the Denver metro area overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Snow totals reached over 10 inches in some parts of the metro area, while parts of the higher terrain just...
Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm
Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains. Here's how much snow fell elsewhere.
1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain
From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts during this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?
KRQE News 13
Storms bring rain and snow heading into the New Year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather will continue into the middle of the week across New Mexico. A series of storms beginning late Tuesday will bring rain and heavy snow to parts of the state heading into the New Year. Another quiet, winter day across New Mexico on Monday....
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Heavy, wet snow creates traffic problems, impressive snow totals
Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy and slushy snow impacts roadways across the state.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm hits New Mexico Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon will be mild across New Mexico, with highs in the 50s, 60s, and even a couple of low 70s. Winds have picked up in eastern New Mexico and the central mountain chain. Winds will stay breezy through the evening, with gusts up to 40 mph. Even higher winds will arrive tonight and Wednesday. A high wind watch is in effect for Wednesday, as 60-65 mph gusts are expected in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains.
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
3-plus feet of snow to hit part of Colorado? More winter weather incoming
As Coloradans continue to thaw from a major freeze that hit the state, it's looking like more winter weather is on the way, set to hit in multiple waves. According to the National Weather Service, a first round of big snow is setting up to hit Colorado mid-week. While the Front Range will be mostly missed, the western part of the state could see double-digit totals, with some small mountain pockets forecasted to get up to 30 inches over the next 48 hours.
Travel alert: ‘Treacherous’ Colorado conditions ahead
Colorado officials are warning travelers of "treacherous" road conditions this weekend in parts of Colorado, urging them to "delay travel if possible."
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
Here's how much snow to expect tonight in your Colorado town
Tonight will be a snowy one for many Coloradans, with warmer temperatures leading to a bit of uncertainty in regard to how much snow will actually accumulate – at least on the Front Range. While nearly the entire state is likely to get some level of measurable snowfall, that...
