ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 2

Related
5 On Your Side

16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant home in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death Thursday in Glasgow Village. In a press release, the St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct went to a call for help shortly after 3:30 p.m. about a person lying in the backyard of a vacant home located at 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man dead, woman wounded in North County shooting

BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened in North County Tuesday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive, which is in Black Jack, around 3:15 p.m. Officers found a woman and 19-year-old Byrom Donald shot inside a car on a parking lot. Donald was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
BLACK JACK, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Tablets help inmates at St. Louis County jail ‘feel like we’re human again’

Nearly 14 months ago, St. Louis County jail detainees first received access to tablets for education and entertainment. Now, they and jail staff alike say the program has made conditions better for everyone. Since the tablets came online, use of force by guards is down 40% and assaults on staff are down 60%, said jail Director Scott Anders.
mymoinfo.com

Body Discovered in St. Francois County

(Park Hills) An investigation is underway after a body was discovered Thursday in St. Francois County. Sheriff Dan Bullock did confirm to Regional Radio that the Major Case Squad was on the scene investigating as of 5 o’clock Thursday evening. The body was found inside the boundaries of St....
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy