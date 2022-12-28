EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ben Sauls booted five field goals, including a 47-yarder with seconds to play, to lift Pitt to a 37-35 win over No. 18 UCLA in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl. The Panthers (9-4), playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions. UCLA (9-4) scored what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run by T.J. Harden with 34 seconds remaining. That capped a drive that started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left, and was keyed by a 34-yard run by Harden. Pitt quarterback Nick Patti got completions of 18 and 17 yards to Jared Wayne and Bub Means on the ensuing drive. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Patti scrambled for 11 yards to the UCLA 29-yard line. After another spike with 10 seconds left, Sauls came on to kick the game-winner, which sailed through the uprights with just four seconds remaining.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO