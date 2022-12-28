Read full article on original website
Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair poised to return against Lions
Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he'll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries
Penn State’s defense may be the best Utah has faced this season. Here’s why
Penn State’s ‘havoc’ defense will pose a challenge for the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl, says Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig
Late field goal puts Pitt over No. 18 UCLA 37-35 in Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ben Sauls booted five field goals, including a 47-yarder with seconds to play, to lift Pitt to a 37-35 win over No. 18 UCLA in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl. The Panthers (9-4), playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions. UCLA (9-4) scored what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run by T.J. Harden with 34 seconds remaining. That capped a drive that started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left, and was keyed by a 34-yard run by Harden. Pitt quarterback Nick Patti got completions of 18 and 17 yards to Jared Wayne and Bub Means on the ensuing drive. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Patti scrambled for 11 yards to the UCLA 29-yard line. After another spike with 10 seconds left, Sauls came on to kick the game-winner, which sailed through the uprights with just four seconds remaining.
chatsports.com
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
Pac-12 Slips to 3-2 in Bowls After UCLA's Crazy Last-Second Loss
UCLA seemed to have a Sun Bowl victory in hand, then somehow apparently let the win slip away, then appeared to have won it in remarkable fashion behind a backup quarterback, but then ultimately the Bruins somehow lost it. Thirty seconds after UCLA had taken a one-point lead, Pittsburgh's Ben...
KCCI.com
Pella Marching Dutch prepare to perform at Rose Bowl
PELLA, Iowa — The Pella High School marching band is getting ready to perform at the Rose Bowl!. The Pella Marching Dutch flew to Southern California on Wednesday. This is the third time in Pella history the Marching Dutch will perform. The band even took a private charter plane!
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Drop Marlin Classic Opener
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats could not overcome a slow third quarter and fell to Mitchell County, Georgia 38-32 Wednesday in the opening game of the Marlin Holiday Classic in Arnold, Florida. The Lady Wildcats will play Poplar Springs, Florida, a 74-37 loser to Pleasant Grove, Alabama, Thursday afternoon at...
Grant Bingham Propels Kentucky to Hot Chicken Wing Eating Win over Iowa
Success on the gridiron requires one to sacrifice for his ten teammates in order to achieve a greater goal. Wednesday night one Wildcat put his body on the line to propel his team to victory. Shortly after crossing the finish line of the Music City Bowl hot chicken wing eating competition, Grant Bingham had an admission to make. He does not like spicy food.
Kingsport Times-News
Updated with more photos: Scholars' Bowl academic tournament returns for 39th run
KNOXVILLE — Fifty-nine high school teams from East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, including six from the Tri-Cities, will compete in the 39th annual Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl. The competition already has been recorded and will be televised starting next month on East Tennessee PBS, the public television station for...
