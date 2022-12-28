ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Associated Press

Late field goal puts Pitt over No. 18 UCLA 37-35 in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ben Sauls booted five field goals, including a 47-yarder with seconds to play, to lift Pitt to a 37-35 win over No. 18 UCLA in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl. The Panthers (9-4), playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions. UCLA (9-4) scored what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run by T.J. Harden with 34 seconds remaining. That capped a drive that started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left, and was keyed by a 34-yard run by Harden. Pitt quarterback Nick Patti got completions of 18 and 17 yards to Jared Wayne and Bub Means on the ensuing drive. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Patti scrambled for 11 yards to the UCLA 29-yard line. After another spike with 10 seconds left, Sauls came on to kick the game-winner, which sailed through the uprights with just four seconds remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCCI.com

Pella Marching Dutch prepare to perform at Rose Bowl

PELLA, Iowa — The Pella High School marching band is getting ready to perform at the Rose Bowl!. The Pella Marching Dutch flew to Southern California on Wednesday. This is the third time in Pella history the Marching Dutch will perform. The band even took a private charter plane!
PELLA, IA
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcats Drop Marlin Classic Opener

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats could not overcome a slow third quarter and fell to Mitchell County, Georgia 38-32 Wednesday in the opening game of the Marlin Holiday Classic in Arnold, Florida. The Lady Wildcats will play Poplar Springs, Florida, a 74-37 loser to Pleasant Grove, Alabama, Thursday afternoon at...
CADIZ, KY
On3.com

Grant Bingham Propels Kentucky to Hot Chicken Wing Eating Win over Iowa

Success on the gridiron requires one to sacrifice for his ten teammates in order to achieve a greater goal. Wednesday night one Wildcat put his body on the line to propel his team to victory. Shortly after crossing the finish line of the Music City Bowl hot chicken wing eating competition, Grant Bingham had an admission to make. He does not like spicy food.
LEXINGTON, KY

