ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer

Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing

Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cards Cast: Discussing football recruiting, NIL with Zach Soskin

Louisville football signed a 2023 recruiting class that from an average prospect rating perspective sits as the best in program history, while also adding a strong collection of experience via the NCAA transfer portal. That, plus the impact the NIL and the portal are having on the college game is the topic of this episode of the Cards Cast.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $565M Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $565 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 9-13-36-59-61 Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy