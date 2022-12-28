Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. KentuckyLouisville. Points. Oscar Tshiebwe (15.8) El Ellis (17.1) Rebounds. Oscar...
Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer
Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
Kentucky vs. Louisville: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss to Missouri but has a good opportunity to bounce back with a rivalry win over a disheartening Louisville team. TV schedule: Saturday, December 31 – 12:00 p.m. ET, CBS. Arena: Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY. One of college basketball’s most historic...
Louisville wide receiver signee William Fowles believes in new head coach Jeff Brohm's offensive schemes
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School three-star wide receiver William Fowles was scrolling up and down Twitter when he found out that former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield had left Louisville for the Cincinatti job in early December. Fowles, who committed to the Cardinals in August,...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a nine-day layoff, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action this weekend, and will be hitting the road to take on arch-rival Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass. In their most recent time out at NC State, the Cardinals, once again, could not...
For Louisville basketball, the inevitable will ultimately prove to be the “unacceptable”
Louisville basketball squares off against its hated rival, Kentucky, on Saturday with only two wins under its belt in 13 attempts. Why the Kentucky game may ultimately be a breaking point for some Cardinals fans. There is no denying that Louisville basketball, its supporters, boosters, and fans have been through...
Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing
Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
Cards Cast: Discussing football recruiting, NIL with Zach Soskin
Louisville football signed a 2023 recruiting class that from an average prospect rating perspective sits as the best in program history, while also adding a strong collection of experience via the NCAA transfer portal. That, plus the impact the NIL and the portal are having on the college game is the topic of this episode of the Cards Cast.
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UofL linebacker Monty Montgomery joins Christopher 2X Game Changers youth advisory board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire educational growth and encouragement in children. Monty Montgomery, current Defensive Linebacker for the University’s football program, is joining Christopher 2X Game Changers’ youth advisory board, according to a release. He will...
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Kentucky featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Numbers drawn for estimated $565M Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $565 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 9-13-36-59-61 Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
