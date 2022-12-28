Wes Scantlin of Puddle of Mudd Admits His Cover of Nirvana’s ‘About a Girl’ “Looked and Sounded Like Total Shit”

Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the question he hates getting asked the most and the new songs he's most proud of
Ozzy discusses his health, his latest album Patient Number 9, his Grammy nominations and more in a new interview
Styles P Goes Off On J-Hood Following Math Hoffa Interview: ‘Stop Lying On People’s Names’
Styles P is not too happy with former D-Block rapper J-Hood for claiming in a new interview that The LOX took at least $35,000 from him. Earlier this week, J-Hood paid a visit to Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion and shared a story about his deal with D-Block, which he deemed less than favorable. According to Hood, his house burned down and he had to use the $25,000 advance The LOX gave him to take care of the situation along with his mother.
Wolfgang Van Halen on New LP: “It Sucks to Know That Dad Isn’t Going to be Popping in”
In a new interview, acclaimed guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the son of the prodigious six-string player, the late Eddie Van Halen, talked about making his next new album. Wolfgang is in the process of making a new record with his band Mammoth. While it’s going well, the son...
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, discussed how he is able to live off of the money generated by The Beatles' songs.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Led Zeppelin: John Bonham Was Mesmerized by 1 Rock and Roll Song, and It’s not Hard to Hear Similarities in His Drumming
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was mesmerized by one early rock ‘n’ roll tune, and his drumming incorporated parts of the song.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Mike Nesmith’s Big ‘Lie’ Became the Truth About The Monkees, The Beatles, and Rolling Stones
Mike Nesmith's big 'lie' suddenly became the truth involving record sales between The Monkees, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
Paula Abdul Revealed Getting Plastic Surgery Before Photoshop Accusations: See Transformation Pictures
Paula Abdul is a force in the entertainment industry as one of the most well-known dancers, choreographers and singers. After appearing as a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, the “Opposites Attract” artist gained even more fame. However, with popularity comes unwanted attention, and Paula was accused by countless social media trolls of getting plastic surgery and making a major mistake with Photoshop.
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
George Harrison Said The Beatles Couldn’t Do Anything Creative Without People Hassling Them
George Harrison claimed The Beatles couldn't do anything without getting 'hassled.' Everyone wanted to know everything about The Beatles.
Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans
A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
Why Ringo Starr Hated Working on The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’
Ringo Starr felt George Harrison was inspired by the music of a particular country while writing The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."
DJ Khaled Finally Secures Eminem Air Jordans: ‘Been Trying To Get These For So Long’
DJ Khaled has finally got his hands on a pair of Eminem’s ultra-rare Nike Air Jordan 4 “Encore” kicks — and he hasn’t been able to contain his excitement. Khaled hopped on Instagram Wednesday (December 28) to celebrate finally being able to purchase what is now one of his most prized possessions.
Ringo Starr Said Joining The Beatles Was Like Going to School, but Not Because He Had to Learn the Songs
Ringo Starr said joining The Beatles was like going school and not just because he had to learn new songs.
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Resurfaced clip of Chuck Woolery’s Love Connection astounds viewers: ‘This woman is a legend’
An old episode of Chuck Woolery’s dating show Love Connection has resurfaced, and people can’t get enough of the two contestants. The hit dating show, which lasted 11 seasons beginning in 1983 and running until 1994, followed blindly matched couples on their first dates, who would later reveal their first impressions to host Woolery in front of a live audience. A particular clip of 1994 contestants Robin Dimiceli and Curt Levey has made the rounds on TikTok, with people applauding Dimiceli for absolutely “roasting” Levey.“I like women who are deep, and she just didn’t seem like a deep kinda person....
The Beatles’ Producer Said He Knew George Harrison Was the Kind of Person Who’d Always Help Friends in Need
The Beatles' producer, George Martin, said he knew George Harrison would always help him if he was in need.
