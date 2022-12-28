Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma, SMU Quarterback Tanner Mordecai Announces Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma and SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be playing in the Big Ten next season. On Friday afternoon, Mordecai announced on social media that he's transferring to Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility. Earlier today, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic called Wisconsin the favorite for Mordecai's services. In...
'He has to tube feed': Omaha family with son who has medical needs stuck in Houston
As Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights this week, one Omaha family is among the many travelers left scrambling. And for them, being stranded is more than just an inconvenience. Four-year-old Kyrin has frequent seizures and uses a feeding tube. His parents say they packed an extra three days of...
Saydel boys basketball coach and family trying to recover after holiday fire destroyed home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nick Noring's family's smoke-damaged belongings now sit in their front yard after an electrical fire charred the inside of their home in the early hours of Dec. 26. The Des Moines Fire Department says an electrical fire started in their attic. All eight of Noring's...
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta Will Serve as Hawkeyes' Emergency Quarterback in Music City Bowl
Quarterback play has been a topic of discussion for both Kentucky and Iowa in the lead-up to the Music City Bowl this Saturday. UK will be without superstar Will Levis, as the second-year Wildcat has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. No QB was named starter upon the release of ...
Pella Marching Dutch prepare to perform at Rose Bowl
PELLA, Iowa — The Pella High School marching band is getting ready to perform at the Rose Bowl!. The Pella Marching Dutch flew to Southern California on Wednesday. This is the third time in Pella history the Marching Dutch will perform. The band even took a private charter plane!
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington
Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.
