Pace slower on second night of qualifying at BDN Holiday Bowling Tourney

SOUTH BELOIT—After an incredible night of high scores on Monday, including four perfect games, the pins didn’t seem to be dropping quite as easily on the second night of qualifying for the 96th annual Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament.

That is until the man of many-colored-bowling-outfits, Johnny Ward, finished off the night rolling a 300 game to cap off a 1,187 series at Viking Lanes.

There were a handful of 250-plus games and a few other bowlers tore it up, but nothing like Monday’s opening night when scores in the tournament were through the roof.

On Monday, Jason Roddewig set the tone when he rolled a 300 in his opening game in the Scratch Open division. Former champion Greg Hockmuth followed with one in the same division. Defending champion Rick Reynolds and Lyle Schober posted perfectos in the Senior division.

Several bowlers elected to roll 10 games of qualifying Monday. Brad Hebbe leads Scratch with a 2,405 score, bolstered by the 823 he rolled to start off his late shift (278, 268, 277). He had a 1,170 score for his opening five games and 1,235 for his second five. Only a 174 hiccup at the end prevented him from getting a bigger cushion.

Ryan Vail occupied second place after 10 games with a 2,364 score, followed by powerful left-hander Gabe Staude, who finished with a 289 for a 1,228 late block and a 2,340 total. Rounding out the top five are Wade Staude (2,280) and four-time champion Andrea Brose, who left a stubborn 10-pin in a 289 game on her way to a 2,254 total.

Brose is bowling in the Scratch Open division because there isn’t a Women’s division this season due to lack of numbers.

Hockmuth will definitely be a threat to the 10-game leaders. He started with games of 247, 300, 258 and 289 on his way to a 1,292 block and 258.4 average.

Just 20 pins behind him was Jenny Wonders (1,272), with a high game of 286.

Rounding out the top five after 10 games are Devon Boeck (1,257), Brett Golabek (1,226) and Ward (1,225). Dylan Wilde (1,203) also cracked 1,200 and 300-bowler Roddewig was close (1,196).

In the Senior division, Reynolds picked up where he left off last year. He had games of 258, 259 and 278 as he rolled a 1,191 score for his first five games. He was just warming up. In the late shift, he rolled games of 238, 234, 268, 300 and 236 for a 1,276 block..

Reynolds was the only Senior bowler to bowl all 10 games and finished with a 2,467 total—best of the night.

The top score of the night for five games, however, belonged to fellow Senior bowler Craig Givens, who shot a 1,285 with games of 266, 267, 238, 247 and 267. Schober finished off an 1,169 block with his 300 and rounding out the top five after five games were Ralph Krause (1,152), Harold Bright (1,116) and Gary Drye (1,111).

Joshua Frei was the only bowler in the Handicap division to roll all 10 games and had scratch scores of 1,006 and 829 to give him a 2,447 total with handicap.

The top five in the handicap division all averaged 30 pins over their entering averages. Leading after five games is Matt Mullranin with 1,259 (1,124 scratch).

On Tuesday, Trustin Givens and Adam Keith set the early pace, bowling their first shift of qualifying. Keith opened with games of 266, 247 and 267 for a 780 series while Givens was at 278, 248, 246, for a 772. Blaine Allred started his first shift off with games of 252, 277, 237 for a 766 and Joe Ullrich was at 724 (256, 224, 244).

The Senior division saw Gary Drye shoot 713 for his first three (204, 230, 279) and Craig Keith card a 710 (268, 237, 205). Schober had a 234 game to start his 5-game block and then 247 and 192.

Ward started off the night rolling a 204 and then had back-to-back 215s before he began to heat up with his 253. The 300 was the capper.

Action resumes at Viking Lanes with one more night of qualifying on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The semifinals are at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and the finals are 6:30 p.m. on Friday.