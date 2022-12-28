ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Blade

High school boys basketball: Revels, Vorst lead Rossford in win over Perrysburg

Brenden Revels scored 21 points and Derek Vorst added 11 points as visiting Rossford held off a late push by Perrysburg for a 55-53 boys basketball victory on Thursday night. The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter and a 29-15 lead at halftime and held off a furious second-half rally by Perrysburg. Austin Shultz made five 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, Avery Hunt also scored 15, and Matt Watkins added 14. EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 81, WHITEFORD 68
PERRYSBURG, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Bluffton advances to tourney title game

BLUFFTON — Marek Donaldson connected on eight 3-pointers as part of his 26-point effort in leading the host Pirates to a 70-54 Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament boys high school basketball victory Thursday night against Cory-Rawson. Wade Ginther and Kaden Lora had 16 and 11 points respectively also...
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf clips Columbus Grove

COLUMBUS GROVE — Sometimes, just getting out with a win is good enough. Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball head coach Troy Yant was not necessarily pleased with each facet of his team’s performance in Thursday’s 36-30 nonleague victory over Columbus Grove. However, Yant acknowledged that it was good enough...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Lima News

Miller’s free throw lifts Shawnee past LCC

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP – Shawnee’s Austin Miller has had that look in his eyes during a big soccer match. On Wednesday, he went into that same zone on the basketball court. Miller, a state champion in soccer, scored 27 and had the game-winning free throw to lift Shawnee to a 73-72 victory over Lima Central Catholic in a boys basketball game Wednesday at Lappin Gymnasium.
LIMA, OH

