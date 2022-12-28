Read full article on original website
High school boys basketball: Revels, Vorst lead Rossford in win over Perrysburg
Brenden Revels scored 21 points and Derek Vorst added 11 points as visiting Rossford held off a late push by Perrysburg for a 55-53 boys basketball victory on Thursday night. The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter and a 29-15 lead at halftime and held off a furious second-half rally by Perrysburg. Austin Shultz made five 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, Avery Hunt also scored 15, and Matt Watkins added 14. EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 81, WHITEFORD 68
Roundup: Bluffton advances to tourney title game
BLUFFTON — Marek Donaldson connected on eight 3-pointers as part of his 26-point effort in leading the host Pirates to a 70-54 Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament boys high school basketball victory Thursday night against Cory-Rawson. Wade Ginther and Kaden Lora had 16 and 11 points respectively also...
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf clips Columbus Grove
COLUMBUS GROVE — Sometimes, just getting out with a win is good enough. Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball head coach Troy Yant was not necessarily pleased with each facet of his team’s performance in Thursday’s 36-30 nonleague victory over Columbus Grove. However, Yant acknowledged that it was good enough...
Canfield explodes for big win over Western Reserve
Canfield's Jenna Triveri led all scorers in the contest with 12 points with teammate Abby Muckelroy adding 8 points.
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Thursday, December 29
Dover 55, Olentangy 53 (4 OT) (Hiland First Federal Holiday Showcase) DOVER 55, OLENTANGY 53 (4 OT) OLENTANGY (5-4): Grover 2 2-2 6, Thrapp 0 0-1 0, Huskey 6 2-2 19, Wiley 1 1-1 3, Grunkmeyer 2 0-0 5, Ronnebaum 4 0-0 9, Apke 3 5-5 11. Totals 18 10-10 53.
Thursday's results: Hoban, Highland boys basketball; Revere, STVM girls basketball win
BOYS BASKETBALL Scoreboard Hoban 74, Chamberlain (Fla.) 35 St. Vincent-St. Mary 69, Philadelphia Archbishop Ryan 56 ...
Miller’s free throw lifts Shawnee past LCC
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP – Shawnee’s Austin Miller has had that look in his eyes during a big soccer match. On Wednesday, he went into that same zone on the basketball court. Miller, a state champion in soccer, scored 27 and had the game-winning free throw to lift Shawnee to a 73-72 victory over Lima Central Catholic in a boys basketball game Wednesday at Lappin Gymnasium.
