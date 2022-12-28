Read full article on original website
Year in Review: Historic events, major firsts blanket Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. — As 2022 wraps up, News Channel 3 takes a look back on a year of major firsts and events drawing people to rally at the Michigan State Capitol and head to the polls. Looking forward: Whitmer, Gilchrist wrap up 2022, prepare for a very different second...
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced to over 19 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. It comes after prosecutors recommended a life...
Constance Brown Hearing Centers joins with Bronson Healthcare
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new hearing center is coming to Bronson Healthcare in January. Starting Jan. 1, Constance Brown Hearing Centers will join Bronson Healthcare, becoming Bronson Constance Brown Hearing Center, according to a release Wednesday. Bronson Healthcare: names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital. Constance Brown...
Attorney General urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect personal data
LANSING, Mich. — Following a data breach at Hope College Dec. 15, Attorney General Dana Nessel urged current and former Hope College students who may have been impacted by the breach to take the necessary steps to protect their information from identity theft Wednesday. “While bad actors may have...
$300k donation to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills
A $300,000 donation will help potentially hundreds of military veterans pay their heating bills in Michigan this winter. The gift from Consumers Energy is the largest single donation in the 76-year history of the trust fund, which operates within the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). This year’s donation will help...
Attorney General Dana Nessel responds after sentencing of Adam Fox
WEST MICHIGAN — Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted in the plot of kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday, following his sentencing. Adam Fox: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot...
Alfalfa sprouts recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
MICHIGAN - SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling four lots of raw alfalfa sprouts due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials say fifteen people have reportedly been infected with the outbreak from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Two people have been...
Michigan State topples No. 4 Indiana to finish 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday. Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists.
Bridge in rural Genesee County to be demolished due to unsafe conditions
A small Genesee County town is losing a bridge for good. The crossing is on Lillie Road in Argentine Township. It's been closed for more than five years due to unsafe conditions. We're now learning what's planned. The Genesee County Road Commission tells Mid-Michigan NOW that it applied for funding...
Chippewas send Wolverines to frustrating loss to close 2022, non-con play
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Reggie Bass drilled a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and Central Michigan knocked off in-state rival Michigan 63-61 in the final non-conference game for both schools on Thursday night. The teams met for the first time in five years. Michigan is 22-4 all-time against the...
Whitmer: over 250 illegal guns taken off the street with Operation Safe Neighborhoods
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave an update Wednesday on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as a part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program. Police across the state have conducted more than 2,000 check-ins with felony offenders and that's lead to more than 250 illegal guns being removed from Michigan communities, according to Whitmer's office.
Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man
FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
Police picking up patrols for New Year's Eve
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drive sober or get pulled over. The yearly holiday campaign by Michigan State Police is in full force. There will be extra officers on the roads this New Year's Eve across northern Michigan. Police want to remind drivers to stay safe while you have fun celebrating.
Long, cold pattern ending, warmer pattern begins
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For much of the last two weeks, temperatures in West Michigan have been colder than the climatological average. The run of cold air crescendoed a few days ago with the powerful winter storm that caused blizzard conditions. For three consecutive days, Friday through Sunday, maximum temperatures didn't rise out of the teens. The typical high for this time of year is in the lower to middle 30s.
Six months after the historic Holly Hotel fire, the hotel and businesses still recovering
HOLLY, Mich. —It has been six months since the historic Holly Hotel caught fire in June of this year. Since then, the hotel and affected businesses are getting back on their feet. A devastating fire tore through downtown, shutting down one of the city's historic and beloved buildings, the...
Benton Township murder suspect killed by Texas police
The main suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in Texas. Police say Michael Delaney was shot and killed by police there on Monday. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Delaney was wanted in connection to the December 18th shooting death of...
Officials: Steer clear of shelf ice, danger lurks underneath
Shelf ice on the shore of Lake Michigan can provide breathtaking views. Unfortunately, that same ice can also take your breath away if you walk on it. We all know to be cautious on thin ice. But shelf ice comes with its own set of rules-mainly to look but not...
Troopers save dog with oxygen mask after fire in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. – Responders found a dog unconscious near the front door of a home on fire in Saginaw and had to give the dog oxygen. The fire started at a house on Ring St. around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday night. The dog was found by firefighters. Troopers had...
Local auto shops repair numerous vehicles damaged from recent winter storm
FLINT, Mich. —Sliding through a stop sign on a path of black ice might land your car needing some repair. After the ice and snow, local collision places and tire shops are hard at work. Busted glass, mirrors and mangled wreckage, just some of what is left behind from...
