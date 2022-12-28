Read full article on original website
Houston Academy vs Carroll | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 4
The Dothan Wolves are headed to the Championship after beating Headland 57-42. Dothan vs Geneva County | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 3. Dothan takes home a win over Geneva County with a score of 60-37 Headland vs Ashford | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 3. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022...
Carroll vs Houston Academy Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Houston Academy defeats Carroll in the semifinals of the Dothan Hoops Classic.
Headland vs Carroll | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 5
Carroll falls to Houston Academy 42-38 and the Raiders move on to the Championship game. Headland vs Dothan | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 4. The Dothan Wolves are headed to the Championship after beating Headland 57-42. Bright Athletes: Madison Johnson. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM UTC. Dothan...
Dothan vs Headland Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Dothan defeats Headland in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic semifinal.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Dothan vs Geneva County | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 3. Dothan takes home a win over Geneva County with a score of 60-37 Headland vs Ashford | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 3. Updated: 19 hours ago. The Headland Rams advance to the next round with a 75-61 win...
Bright Athletes: Madison Johnson
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- “She’s a competitor and she’s a winner,” said Geneva softball head coach Ashley Bell. Despite her work in athletics, her work in the classroom comes first, ranking sixth in her class. ”Without academics, there is no sports. And I just think that...
Deerfield-Windsor splits two with Early County
MOULTRIE-The Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams opened the Vereen Christmas Shootout Wednesday at Colquitt County High School with matchups against Early County and split the two games. Early County took the boy's game 40-33 while the Lady Knights blew past the Lady Bobcats 65-34.
Most viewed news stories of 2022
An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
Close call in Abbeville
Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
A look back at the top news stories of the year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY News 4 has been striving to provide our community with relevant, impactful news every year since 1955. 2022 is no exception. Our team works around the clock to keep our viewers up to date on weather and the top local and national headlines. This year...
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
SARCOA Santa for Seniors assists nearly 500 seniors this holiday season
Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school. Ann Cotton with the Cultural Arts Center talks about their upcoming Art of the Table event. New allegations in Dothan child feeding scandal.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.
Ring in 2023: New Years Eve events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 2023 is right around the corner so its time to celebrate!. Out with the old and in with the new! 2022 was a wild ride but there's always something to reflect on and cherish time with friends and family.
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested. Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were...
Enterprise is at crossroads of several state highways
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With folks on the roadway visiting family and friends, Enterprise is at the crossroads of several state highways. Motorists can expect to see an increase in state and law enforcement along the roadways making sure folks don’t overindulge and then get behind the wheel.
Wiregrass school recognized for student achievement improvements
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass area elementary school was one of 38 Alabama schools that saw massive student achievement improvements over the last 4 years. State officials such as Superintendent Eric Mackey and Deputy Superintendent Angela Martin, along with top officials with each of the schools, gathered together in a massive video call recently where they learned that their improvements have gotten them to the point to be removed from a massive federal improvement list, according to AL.com.
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
