Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
Fire at Ascension Parish pumping station causes temporary shutdown
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Emergency services are on the scene of a fire at a pumping station in Ascension Parish after smoke was seen coming from it on Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said the Marvin Braud Pumping Station near Sorrento is temporarily out of...
wbrz.com
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area saw street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m. ***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for...
wbrz.com
La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - We're days away from the new year and while many are making resolutions, DOTD is preparing for a massive year filled with projects along I-10. Next month, there will be nightly lane closures on I-10 between Washington Street and Acadian Thruway so construction crews can start moving in and installing concrete barriers along the shoulder.
wbrz.com
Water heater sparks early morning house fire, 1 displaced
BATON ROUGE - A malfunctioning water heater is to blame for an early morning house fire on N. 30th St. on Friday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call for help around 3 a.m. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and side of the home. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes before it could cause more damage.
wbrz.com
Bridge collapse in Wilkinson County cuts off only exit for Mississippi community; evacuation effort underway
WOODVILLE, Miss. - Officials are trying to evacuate more than two dozen people after a bridge collapsed Thursday, knocking out the only road in or out of a Mississippi community made up largely of camps and vacation homes. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the Jackson Point Bridge collapsed around...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text
The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
theadvocate.com
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?
A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
theadvocate.com
Cold snap leaves hundreds without water in Baton Rouge: 'We're working around the clock'
On a typical day, Veterans Plumbing Repairs fields between 10 and 15 calls for service. On Tuesday, they had 37 calls before lunch. That was nothing, however, compared to the flood of nearly 300 calls owner Shawn Carney said he received between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “We’re working around...
wbrz.com
Velvet Cactus closes BR location due to inflated costs, struggles for local businesses
BATON ROUGE - The Velvet Cactus is just the latest restaurant in Baton Rouge to close its doors, as a handful have shut down in the capital area over the past year. The popular Mexican-inspired restaurant took to Facebook Thursday morning to announce its doors have closed. Their statement reads in part: “We appreciate the love our patrons have given us over the years and the care and dedication our employees have shown for the business from beginning to end.”
brproud.com
East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish coroner submitted his resignation on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. A letter stated Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham’s resignation will go into effect on Friday, Dec. 30. On Thursday, Bickham said his decision to resign...
wbrz.com
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
brproud.com
LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
wbrz.com
Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour
Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
