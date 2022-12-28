ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at Napoleonville should take alternate routes Wednesday evening as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line in the area. The break prompted officials to close La. 1 from Canal Road (on the edge of downtown) to La. 1010 (south of the village) late Wednesday afternoon.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE - We're days away from the new year and while many are making resolutions, DOTD is preparing for a massive year filled with projects along I-10. Next month, there will be nightly lane closures on I-10 between Washington Street and Acadian Thruway so construction crews can start moving in and installing concrete barriers along the shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Water heater sparks early morning house fire, 1 displaced

BATON ROUGE - A malfunctioning water heater is to blame for an early morning house fire on N. 30th St. on Friday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call for help around 3 a.m. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and side of the home. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes before it could cause more damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text

The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?

A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Velvet Cactus closes BR location due to inflated costs, struggles for local businesses

BATON ROUGE - The Velvet Cactus is just the latest restaurant in Baton Rouge to close its doors, as a handful have shut down in the capital area over the past year. The popular Mexican-inspired restaurant took to Facebook Thursday morning to announce its doors have closed. Their statement reads in part: “We appreciate the love our patrons have given us over the years and the care and dedication our employees have shown for the business from beginning to end.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish coroner submitted his resignation on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. A letter stated Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham’s resignation will go into effect on Friday, Dec. 30. On Thursday, Bickham said his decision to resign...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure

BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour

Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA

