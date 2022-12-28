ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

National No. 1 Duncanville rolls past Cleveland in Round 1 of Les Schwab Invitational

By JD Humburg
 2 days ago

Cameron Barnes had 22 points, KJ Lewis scored 19, Aric Demings added 14 and Ron Holland chipped in 11 for national No. 1 Duncanville (Texas) on Tuesday in an 85-54 first-round win over Cleveland at the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Jamel Pichon (17 points), Jackson Cooper (12), Jackson Owens (10) and Sean Chris Tresvant (10) led the scoring for the Warriors.

Photos by Leon Neuschwander

Get ready for LSI 2022

