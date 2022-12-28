ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

desotocountynews.com

Thursday sports: Hustle open regular season victorious

Eagles win second straight at Hattiesburg tournament. Photo: Kenny Lofton Jr. (6) of the Memphis Hustle stares down South Bay’s 7-foot-1 Jay Huff during Thursday’s 122-103 Hustle victory at the Landers Center in Southaven. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Winners of the last eight of the last nine, including three straight...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Volleyball coaches all-state teams named

Here’s the Class 5A All-State selections that include Sofia Gonzalez, Dallas White, and Lundyn Wilson from 5A state champion Lake Cormorant. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
The Daily South

Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee

Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
MEMPHIS, TN
vicksburgnews.com

Coahoma CC names Metcalf as their new football coach

Coahoma Community College has selected Terrence Metcalf as the school’s new head football coach. Metcalf, a native of Clarksdale, MS., played football at Ole Miss from 1997-2001. He was named first-team All-SEC in 2000 and 2001, while being a consensus first-team All-American in 2001. Metcalf was named the SEC’s most valuable lineman in 2001.
CLARKSDALE, MS
footballscoop.com

Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes

Sources tell FootballScoop that Memphis is making some staff changes after their 7-6 finish to the year. Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will not return for the 2023 season, sources share. Bankins, a coaching veteran with over 25 years of coaching experience, just wrapped up his second season with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two Memphis players entering transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After winning the First Responder Bowl over Utah State, two starters for the Memphis Tigers announced Thursday they are entering the transfer portal. Junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and sophomore defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson will be transferring as they both have two years of eligibility left.
MEMPHIS, TN
bestofarkansassports.com

Dealing with Shortages Affecting Arkansas Football Roster, Memphis Water Supply for Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS — As the Arkansas football team takes the field against Kansas this afternoon, it will look nothing like the team it was for much of 2022. Between players opting out to focus on the NFL Draft, injuries and transfer portal departures, nine Razorbacks who started the Week 1 win over Cincinnati will not be available in the Liberty Bowl.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
onlyinark.com

Visiting Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi Counties

Farmland, bottomland, Crowley’s Ridge and the Mississippi River contribute to the Arkansas Delta’s unique landscape. Upon first look, if you aren’t into operating a combine, northeast Arkansas appears to be lacking in things to do. Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi counties cover 2,000 square miles and are home to nearly 80,000 people. Agriculture may be king, but take a closer look and you’ll discover a region rich in history, good food and beautiful scenery.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

Missing Mississippi children found safe

UPDATE, DEC. 29 – 9 P.M.: The children have been found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing one-year-olds and a seven year old from Belden, MS. The MBI is searching for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne as well as one-year-olds Eden A. Payne and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto Civic Garden Club sends the spirit of Christmas

One of the many philanthropy projects that the DeSoto Civic Garden Club participates in is the adoption of a family in need at Christmas. Gifts are provided through club members’ contributions. On Dec. 11, members of the philanthropy committee, Toni Thompson, Sandra Stafford, Gonda Riggs and Lynn Dye, met...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

