desotocountynews.com
Thursday sports: Hustle open regular season victorious
Eagles win second straight at Hattiesburg tournament. Photo: Kenny Lofton Jr. (6) of the Memphis Hustle stares down South Bay’s 7-foot-1 Jay Huff during Thursday’s 122-103 Hustle victory at the Landers Center in Southaven. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Winners of the last eight of the last nine, including three straight...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
desotocountynews.com
Volleyball coaches all-state teams named
Here’s the Class 5A All-State selections that include Sofia Gonzalez, Dallas White, and Lundyn Wilson from 5A state champion Lake Cormorant. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
The Daily South
Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee
Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
vicksburgnews.com
Coahoma CC names Metcalf as their new football coach
Coahoma Community College has selected Terrence Metcalf as the school’s new head football coach. Metcalf, a native of Clarksdale, MS., played football at Ole Miss from 1997-2001. He was named first-team All-SEC in 2000 and 2001, while being a consensus first-team All-American in 2001. Metcalf was named the SEC’s most valuable lineman in 2001.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes
Sources tell FootballScoop that Memphis is making some staff changes after their 7-6 finish to the year. Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will not return for the 2023 season, sources share. Bankins, a coaching veteran with over 25 years of coaching experience, just wrapped up his second season with the...
actionnews5.com
Two Memphis players entering transfer portal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After winning the First Responder Bowl over Utah State, two starters for the Memphis Tigers announced Thursday they are entering the transfer portal. Junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and sophomore defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson will be transferring as they both have two years of eligibility left.
Grandmother drives cross-country to Memphis after Southwest cancellations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her trip to Memphis was put in jeopardy by the recent Southwest Airlines meltdown, a grandmother has been forced to take other measures to get back to Bluff City. FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu, spoke to Allesia Bassett-Edwards as she took a quick break from her...
Tigers defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson, tight end Caden Prieskorn announce they are entering transfer portal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the Memphis Tigers' top impact players from the 2022 NCAA Football season announced they will be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal for 2023, just two days after a victory at the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. Defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson and...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
bestofarkansassports.com
Dealing with Shortages Affecting Arkansas Football Roster, Memphis Water Supply for Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS — As the Arkansas football team takes the field against Kansas this afternoon, it will look nothing like the team it was for much of 2022. Between players opting out to focus on the NFL Draft, injuries and transfer portal departures, nine Razorbacks who started the Week 1 win over Cincinnati will not be available in the Liberty Bowl.
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
onlyinark.com
Visiting Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi Counties
Farmland, bottomland, Crowley’s Ridge and the Mississippi River contribute to the Arkansas Delta’s unique landscape. Upon first look, if you aren’t into operating a combine, northeast Arkansas appears to be lacking in things to do. Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi counties cover 2,000 square miles and are home to nearly 80,000 people. Agriculture may be king, but take a closer look and you’ll discover a region rich in history, good food and beautiful scenery.
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
Missing Mississippi children found safe
UPDATE, DEC. 29 – 9 P.M.: The children have been found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing one-year-olds and a seven year old from Belden, MS. The MBI is searching for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne as well as one-year-olds Eden A. Payne and […]
Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
Former Ole Miss Football Player gets the gift of sound for Christmas
NEW ORLEANS — It's a big day for Donnie Miller. One he thought would never happen. The long journey started 17 years ago when he was in his mid-40s. "We were driving up the hill and I heard a pop in my left ear, just pop," Miller said. Voices...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto Civic Garden Club sends the spirit of Christmas
One of the many philanthropy projects that the DeSoto Civic Garden Club participates in is the adoption of a family in need at Christmas. Gifts are provided through club members’ contributions. On Dec. 11, members of the philanthropy committee, Toni Thompson, Sandra Stafford, Gonda Riggs and Lynn Dye, met...
