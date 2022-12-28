Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
Villages Daily Sun
A Friday roundup of local events and activities
The Villages is located in the center of Florida’s sweetest spot for outdoor adventures, heritage festivals, cultural destinations and new experiences. Here are some ways to explore the communities surrounding The Villages this week, compiled by Daily Sun reporter Abby Bittner. Light Up Ceremony (7 and 8 p.m. today...
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
WCJB
North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
WCJB
The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association competition kicks off in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Cutting Horse Association competition is being hosted at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Amateurs, professionals, and the youth are participating. In the competition, the horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. They have two and a half minutes to maintain a cow in front of them without letting it return to the herd. Many competitors said they come from out of state and have been training with their horses for months and even years.
WCJB
Archer Cultural Progressive Organization to host party to raise money for scholarships
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Cultural Progressive Organization hosts a holiday party to raise money for scholarships on Friday. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the first 50 people to purchase a ticket will be entered in the cash raffle drawing. Prizes will be given away all night. Food,...
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
WCJB
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
WCJB
Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a second email to Alachua County commissioners, President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek damages if commissioners don’t change their mind about the Dogwood Village affordable housing project. Commissioners committed money to it in August but...
WCJB
‘It’s definitely super rewarding’: Rescue horses in search of new homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In early November, 16 starved horses were rescued in Williston, by OTTB foundation, a non profit organization from Ocala. Out of the 16 horses, 13 were healed and 3 had to be euthanized due to their conditions. “We had the veterinarians, Dr. Brent he’s put so...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 12/30
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Year’s Eve celebrations in North Central Florida and wrapping up the holiday season. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries hosts a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries are hosting a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday. The distribution will start at 9 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. or until the food is gone. The food is free to the community. They will have foods like grapes,...
WCJB
People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
WCJB
Memorial service arrangements made for Demiah Appling in Dixie County
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Memorial service arrangements have been made for a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County who was the victim of a suspected homicide. The Old Town Church of God posted on Facebook plans to hold a memorial service for Demiah Appling, 14, after her remains were found earlier this month.
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/29
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Year’s Eve events and our last conversation with our friends at Wind-FM in 2022. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case. Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.
Comments / 1