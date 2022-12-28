ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

A Friday roundup of local events and activities

The Villages is located in the center of Florida’s sweetest spot for outdoor adventures, heritage festivals, cultural destinations and new experiences. Here are some ways to explore the communities surrounding The Villages this week, compiled by Daily Sun reporter Abby Bittner. Light Up Ceremony (7 and 8 p.m. today...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association competition kicks off in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Cutting Horse Association competition is being hosted at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Amateurs, professionals, and the youth are participating. In the competition, the horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. They have two and a half minutes to maintain a cow in front of them without letting it return to the herd. Many competitors said they come from out of state and have been training with their horses for months and even years.
OCALA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a second email to Alachua County commissioners, President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek damages if commissioners don’t change their mind about the Dogwood Village affordable housing project. Commissioners committed money to it in August but...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
GAINESVILLE, FL

