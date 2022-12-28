OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Cutting Horse Association competition is being hosted at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Amateurs, professionals, and the youth are participating. In the competition, the horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. They have two and a half minutes to maintain a cow in front of them without letting it return to the herd. Many competitors said they come from out of state and have been training with their horses for months and even years.

OCALA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO