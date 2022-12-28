Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Ohio mother of 2 details “painful” journey home after multiple Southwest flight cancellations over Christmas
While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
newsnet5
Travel troubles continue for Southwest Airlines as more flights canceled at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Thursday
CLEVELAND — Major travel troubles continue for Southwest Airlines. After a rough week of countless cancellations and delays, travelers and federal officials are demanding answers. As of Thursday morning, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport reported more than a dozen arriving and departing Southwest flights were canceled. This includes flights for...
Traveler to Cleveland records airport police threatening to arrest Southwest customers
A family flying out of Nashville International Airport documented their encounter with an airport police officer who was threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting for details about their delayed Southwest Airlines flight.
Most Southwest Airlines flights into, out of Hopkins are canceled
The airline canceled more than 2500 flights — on top of the nearly 3000 flights canceled on Monday — leaving passengers to find a different way of returning home from their holiday destinations
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
MetroHealth Saw a Record Number of Frostbite Patients During Last Weekend's Blizzard
The county saw at least one possible death due to exposure
newsnet5
Cleveland tenants cope with no heat, flooding, no water service, now ordered to vacate
CLEVELAND — Four dozen tenants living at the Edgewater Park Manor Apartments in Cleveland report they've been dealing with a series of major issues for weeks, which now has them facing an order to vacate complex. June Lloyd told News 5 the complex now has no heat, no water...
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
buffalonynews.net
USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023
EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
Former Clevelander shares her experience living through the Buffalo blizzard
CLEVELAND — While Northeast Ohio is still feeling the effects of the severe winter storm that barreled through the region over the weekend, Buffalo got hit as hard as anyone in the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Food, Service Mostly Rise to Magical Setting of Jaja in Ohio City
An ambitious menu and world-class design await at Intro
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reflects on 2022 and what next year will bring
Just days shy of one year in office, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recently sat down to talk with News 5 anchor Rob Powers about the highs and lows in City Hall so far.
Body found in Lake Erie in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve located at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to 3News. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon, after a concerned citizen on E. 72 reported a body out on...
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
