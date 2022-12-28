Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
One injured in Yakima fire
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building’s alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
KIMA TV
Early morning fire at Yakima retirement home leaves $200k in damages and 1 person injured
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning residential structure fire in Yakima left $200,000 in damages and one person injured. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. They responded to the fire in the 600 block of N....
FOX 11 and 41
Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered...
FOX 11 and 41
Several displaced after house fire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lincoln Street around 1:41 p.m. on December 28 along with Benton County Fire District 1, according to a press release from Fire Chief Chad Michael. The first crew was on scene in four minutes,...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
610KONA
Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters
Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning. The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there. Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence. Around 4:08...
Over $1 billion in Tri-Cities construction in 2022. What’s coming next?
New housing, beef jerky plant, aquatics center and more.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
FOX 11 and 41
Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
FOX 11 and 41
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD’s public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. DECEMBER 28, 2022 10 p.m. The Yakima Police Department and SWAT are currently involved in a standoff around 6th Ave and Lincoln Ave, where a wanted man is alone inside a home, according to YPD Captain Shawn Boyle.
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
FOX 11 and 41
Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
nbcrightnow.com
Over 400 without power in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
Dive and salvage crews begin cleaning up fire-ravaged Clover Island boathouses
The public boat launch remains closed.
Hanford nuclear site solicits wacky names for its snowplows. ‘Snow-hattan Project’?
Name suggestions run the gamut — from the creative to, well, the downright silly.
FOX 11 and 41
Weather causes later start for Hanford workers
HANFORD, Wash.- Due to potentially adverse weather conditions the Department of Energy (DOE) recommends that non-essential Hanford workers north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade, including Richland, should follow the schedule below to prevent traffic congestion. 200 west area, WTP and 100 areas report to work...
FOX 11 and 41
Chaplaincy Health Care reopens Kennewick hospice house
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Chaplaincy Healthcare reopened their Hospice House in Kennewick on Thursday, December 29. The facility was evacuated and temporarily closed after a water main break and partial ceiling collapse on December 23. Since the water main break the building has been inspected and is safe for reopening. “Because we...
Tri-Cities’ only hospice house reopens after partial roof collapse forces evacuation
The nonprofit is raising money to replace the aging building.
