West Richland, WA

FOX 11 and 41

One injured in Yakima fire

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building’s alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River

YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Several displaced after house fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lincoln Street around 1:41 p.m. on December 28 along with Benton County Fire District 1, according to a press release from Fire Chief Chad Michael. The first crew was on scene in four minutes,...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters

Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning. The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there. Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence. Around 4:08...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD’s public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. DECEMBER 28, 2022 10 p.m. The Yakima Police Department and SWAT are currently involved in a standoff around 6th Ave and Lincoln Ave, where a wanted man is alone inside a home, according to YPD Captain Shawn Boyle.
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Over 400 without power in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Weather causes later start for Hanford workers

HANFORD, Wash.- Due to potentially adverse weather conditions the Department of Energy (DOE) recommends that non-essential Hanford workers north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade, including Richland, should follow the schedule below to prevent traffic congestion. 200 west area, WTP and 100 areas report to work...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Chaplaincy Health Care reopens Kennewick hospice house

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Chaplaincy Healthcare reopened their Hospice House in Kennewick on Thursday, December 29. The facility was evacuated and temporarily closed after a water main break and partial ceiling collapse on December 23. Since the water main break the building has been inspected and is safe for reopening. “Because we...
KENNEWICK, WA

