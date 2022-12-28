ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson girls roll to St. Pius Christmas Classic

ATLANTA — Grayson’s girls basketball team defeated Archbishop Chapelle (La.) 58-22 Thursday in the championship game of the St. Pius Christmas Classic. The Rams went 3-0 in the tournament, improving to 10-4 on the season.
GRAYSON, GA
Lanier boys topple Collins Hill for berth in Deep South Classic finals

SNELLVILLE — Lanier’s boys basketball team reached the finals of the Deep South Classic with a 67-61 victory over Collins Hill in Thursday’s semifinals at Brookwood. Jayce Nathaniel had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns, while Osmar Garcia-Araujo had 14 points and seven assists, Tahai Morgan had 13 points and Landon Suarez scored 12. Daveon Johnson had nine points in the win, and Cameron Thornton had eight assists with no turnovers.
SUWANEE, GA
Archer, Buford to meet in finals of inaugural Buford Classic

BUFORD — The inaugural Buford Classic will have a champion from Gwinnett County. The host Wolves and Archer both won semifinal games Thursday in the boys basketball tournament, setting up an all-Gwinnett title game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
BUFORD, GA
Archer, Buford advance to semifinals at Buford Classic

BUFORD — The Archer and Buford boys basketball teams advanced to the Buford Classic semifinals with first-round wins at Buford City Arena on Wednesday. Archer routed West Forsyth 66-28, while Buford defeated Walnut Grove 59-44. Archer plays Thursday’s first semifinal against Sequoyah at 6 p.m., followed by Buford vs. Carrollton at 7:30 p.m.
BUFORD, GA

