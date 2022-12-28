SNELLVILLE — Lanier’s boys basketball team reached the finals of the Deep South Classic with a 67-61 victory over Collins Hill in Thursday’s semifinals at Brookwood. Jayce Nathaniel had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns, while Osmar Garcia-Araujo had 14 points and seven assists, Tahai Morgan had 13 points and Landon Suarez scored 12. Daveon Johnson had nine points in the win, and Cameron Thornton had eight assists with no turnovers.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO