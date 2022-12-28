After days of paralyzing winter weather across the US on Christmas weekend, thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled — stranding holiday travelers across the country. Over 3,600 flights in and out of the US were canceled on Monday, with an additional 6,120 flights delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest Airlines alone canceled over two thirds of its scheduled flights — roughly 2,700 — as of 5 p.m. Monday. No other American airline company canceled as significant a number of their flights. Southwest canceled around 300 flights in the span of just a half hour at one point...

