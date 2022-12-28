Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos
The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
Holiday travelers left stranded after Southwest Airlines cancels two-thirds of its flights
After days of paralyzing winter weather across the US on Christmas weekend, thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled — stranding holiday travelers across the country. Over 3,600 flights in and out of the US were canceled on Monday, with an additional 6,120 flights delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest Airlines alone canceled over two thirds of its scheduled flights — roughly 2,700 — as of 5 p.m. Monday. No other American airline company canceled as significant a number of their flights. Southwest canceled around 300 flights in the span of just a half hour at one point...
WTOP
Travel woes continue for Southwest as hundreds of flights are canceled in the DC area
The struggle is continuing for holiday travelers who are trying to get to their destination, especially using Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of flights as they try to rework their scheduling system and get back on track. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights around the U.S. Wednesday ––...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Unclaimed luggage is piling up at airports across the US after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights due to the winter storm: PHOTOS
Airports in California, New York, and Illinois were flooded with unclaimed luggage after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights.
Friday flight cancellations top 5,900, disrupting holiday travel
Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday. There were 5,934 flights canceled after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday,
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
Southwest's cancellation nightmare sends ripples across travel industry with rental car shortages, inflated flight prices, and ongoing delays
A JetBlue passenger whose travel plans fell apart told Insider she blamed displaced Southwest passengers who snatched up tickets on other airlines.
Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…
Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen
Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the airline had canceled 2,573 flights nationally, including many from Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across...
Eyewitness News
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Tips to beat the post-holiday bloat!
As the flu is rapidly spreading across the U.S. some of our four-legged friends are getting sick too. WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Simulator helps reduce crashes among teen drivers. There's a new program that's helping reduce crashes among teen drivers who have ADHD. WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Caring for sick children at work. Updated:...
Southwest Airlines CEO on flights chaos: ‘No way to almost apologize enough’
The chief executive of Southwest Airlines has apologized for holiday period disruptions that saw more than 15,000 flights canceled across the US, stranding passengers and leaving many scrambling to find their luggage. “I am extremely sorry,” Bob Jordan told ABC News on Friday morning. “There’s just no way to almost...
Eyewitness News
Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
Comments / 0