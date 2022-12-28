ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos

The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
New York Post

Holiday travelers left stranded after Southwest Airlines cancels two-thirds of its flights

After days of paralyzing winter weather across the US on Christmas weekend, thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled — stranding holiday travelers across the country. Over 3,600 flights in and out of the US were canceled on Monday, with an additional 6,120 flights delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest Airlines alone canceled over two thirds of its scheduled flights — roughly 2,700 — as of 5 p.m. Monday. No other American airline company canceled as significant a number of their flights. Southwest canceled around 300 flights in the span of just a half hour at one point...
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…

Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
HeySoCal

Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen

Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the airline had canceled 2,573 flights nationally, including many from Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across...
