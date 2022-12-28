ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Miami

Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Cellphone video of Broward deputy's "rough arrest" draws criticism

FORT LAUDERDALE - A video posted to TikTok which shows a Broward sheriff's deputy slamming a man to the ground during an arrest in Weston has drawn criticism.On Thursday, Dec. 22, sheriff's deputies were called to the members-only Bonaventure Town Center about some young men smoking marijuana.When deputies arrived, they were met by the center's executive director and two employees who said they saw two of the individuals smoking pot in a bathroom.The sheriff's office said at the request of management, the deputies went to the gym and asked the four men, who were in their early 20's, to leave.One...
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON

TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
southarkansassun.com

A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.

Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Coconut Grove shooting leaves a 30-year-old man dead on Saturday, Christmas Eve

The fatal shooting took place around 11.30 pm on Percival Avenue, and the investigation is ongoing. Christmas Eve Shooting in Coconut Grove leaves one dead. This Christmas Eve saw a gunfire shooting that killed a 30-year-old man in Coconut Grove, according to the authorities. The investigation is still going on....
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Margate Officer Injured After Accidental Shooting Inside Police Headquarters

An officer with the Margate Police Department was injured Tuesday after what officials said was an "accidental shooting" inside the department's headquarters. Lt. Al Banatte said the incident occurred Tuesday morning at the headquarters located at 5790 Margate Boulevard. Banatte said the officer accidently discharged his weapon and was shot.
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It hurts the community’: Deerfield Beach High student in critical condition after shooting at Westside Park

A Deerfield Beach High School student is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening, city officials said in a Facebook post. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the teen boy was in “extremely grave” condition when firefighters responded to the 400 block of Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

