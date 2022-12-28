Read full article on original website
Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Connection to Road Rage Shooting on I-95 That Killed Teacher in Fort Lauderdale
The Broward Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in connection to the road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that killed a preschool teacher in November. According to officials, deputies arrested 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams of Pembroke Pines. The victim, Ana "Ani" Estevez, worked at a preschool in Broward...
NBC Miami
‘It All Happened So Fast': Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating Alleged Rough Arrest in Weston
Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into claims of an alleged rough arrest that took place last week. According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the Bonaventure Town Center Club on December 22 after claims of a group smoking marijuana at the building. Deputies spoke with the club's...
Click10.com
Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
actionnews5.com
Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida mother is facing charges after police said she called 911 to report that she had stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death. According to a report from the North Miami Beach Police Department, 24-year-old Jellisa Baxter was arrested Tuesday morning. Police...
Cellphone video of Broward deputy's "rough arrest" draws criticism
FORT LAUDERDALE - A video posted to TikTok which shows a Broward sheriff's deputy slamming a man to the ground during an arrest in Weston has drawn criticism.On Thursday, Dec. 22, sheriff's deputies were called to the members-only Bonaventure Town Center about some young men smoking marijuana.When deputies arrived, they were met by the center's executive director and two employees who said they saw two of the individuals smoking pot in a bathroom.The sheriff's office said at the request of management, the deputies went to the gym and asked the four men, who were in their early 20's, to leave.One...
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
Click10.com
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
southarkansassun.com
A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
WSVN-TV
Subject with multiple out-of-state warrants taken into custody in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody with multiple warrants out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around 5:30 p.m.,...
NBC Miami
‘We Can't Allow This to Go On Any Further': Teen Shot in Head at Park in Deerfield Beach
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a park in Deerfield Beach that left one teen injured Wednesday evening. According to BSO, the juvenile sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The teen was transported from the scene at 445 Southwest 2nd Street to Broward Health North,...
calleochonews.com
Coconut Grove shooting leaves a 30-year-old man dead on Saturday, Christmas Eve
The fatal shooting took place around 11.30 pm on Percival Avenue, and the investigation is ongoing. Christmas Eve Shooting in Coconut Grove leaves one dead. This Christmas Eve saw a gunfire shooting that killed a 30-year-old man in Coconut Grove, according to the authorities. The investigation is still going on....
NBC Miami
Margate Officer Injured After Accidental Shooting Inside Police Headquarters
An officer with the Margate Police Department was injured Tuesday after what officials said was an "accidental shooting" inside the department's headquarters. Lt. Al Banatte said the incident occurred Tuesday morning at the headquarters located at 5790 Margate Boulevard. Banatte said the officer accidently discharged his weapon and was shot.
‘It hurts the community’: Deerfield Beach High student in critical condition after shooting at Westside Park
A Deerfield Beach High School student is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening, city officials said in a Facebook post. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the teen boy was in “extremely grave” condition when firefighters responded to the 400 block of Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to ...
WSVN-TV
2 BSO deputies injured in crash near Dania Beach released from hospital
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies who were involved in a crash near Dania Beach are now out of the hospital. According to BSO, they were treated and released Tuesday night’s collision in the area of 12th Street and Stirling Road. Investigators said the...
