Lancaster County, PA

Bodycam footage shows police rescuing woman submerged in pond in Manheim Township

By Siafa Lewis
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

Bodycam footage shows police rescuing woman submerged in pond in Manheim Township 02:05

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A daring water rescue happened in Lancaster County. Police officers dove into action to save a woman moments before her vehicle becomes completely submerged in a pond.

Manheim Township emergency services rushed to try and rescue a driver still in their car after she mistakenly drove into a pond last Thursday night. Two of the officers on the scene literally jumped into action.

"It had been very cold earlier in the week at night, so this person is going to sink and they're probably going to drown if they haven't exited their vehicle yet," Officer Kyle Carner said.

Officer Carner was the first one in the water. Seconds later, officer Anthony Diclemente jumped in as well.

"You don't know how deep it is, you kind of just, there's no choice but to go in, so you're just jumping in," Diclemente said.

Seeing how quickly it all unfolded via the body-cam footage – the officers had to act in an instant.

Officer Carner's window punch was unsuccessful, so officer Diclemente had to rush over and use his, breaking the driver side window.

"I reached in and pulled open and then the car just completely sank at the point," Diclemente  said. "That's when officer Carner standing right there, I was able to pull the woman out of the car."

With the car sinking and water now over the driver's head, officer Carner lost sight of the driver, but he was able to feel around until he found her, pulling her above water and rescuing her.

"It's what you sign up for if you want to ensure their safety, that you feel like you did a good job, feel like you do what you were supposed to," Diclemente said.

What these two officers did last Thursday night is extraordinary. But to them? It's another day at work – one that was caught-on camera where most are not.

"So many, so many officers across this nation do that every day," officer Carner said. "And there's people who don't have body cameras and don't get the attention and stuff like this and people do this stuff every day."

