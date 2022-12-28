Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
New Year’s Eve celebrations set a several local munipalities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast residents will be able to ring in the new year at a couple of free municipal events in the region Saturday. The 15th MoonPie over Mobile event will kick off New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Beginning at 7 p.m., revelers can contribute...
Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile restaurant recovering after police say suspect crashed into building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through Crichton ends with a driver crashing into a popular restaurant. Roshell’s on Springhill Avenue had minor damage from the crash. But it never even slowed down business. A portion of the side building was crashed through and a window was shattered.
WKRG
MoonPie Over Mobile and Reelin’ in the New Year headline 5 Things to do This Weekend; New Year’s Eve style!
First up we have MoonPie over Mobile dropping Saturday night as we say good bye to 2022 and hello to 2023! It’s always a good time downtown as there will be several acts to keep the party going with Red Clay Strays, Levon Gray, the Port City Secondliners and Jukebox Brass Band, DJ Blayze on the 1’s and 2’s, along with this years headliners 3rd Eye blind! So, come on out and celebrate this semi charmed kinda life on New Years Eve in Downtown Mobile!
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man returning home surprises suspected burglars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man returning to his home on Wednesday surprised a pair of suspected burglars, according to Mobile police. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Shell Road around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a burglary. According to investigators, the homeowner came home and found a male subject sitting in a vehicle parked in his driveway. The first subject fled the scene in the vehicle, but a second subject assaulted the victim and then ran away, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
WALA-TV FOX10
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
WALA-TV FOX10
A shooting at the Walmart on the Beltline leaves two injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting occurred at the Walmart on the Beltline Tuesday night and left two injured, according to police. Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed at around 8:30 p.m. that two groups of individuals were involved in an altercation and exchanged gunfire at the self-checkout lines. Prine said...
3 police chases in Mobile over Christmas weekend, 4 arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three police chases over the course of the Christmas holiday weekend. One chase involved two teens who were transported to Strickland Youth Center. On Friday, Dec. 23, at around 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the Shoppes at Bel Air in reference […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating shooting into an unoccupied building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied building on Monday night. Officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 9:41 p.m. and discovered bullet holes in an abandoned residence, according to authorities. Police said this...
Mobile Police led on 3 chases Wednesday, 1 involved murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest. One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
Woman allegedly punched by man at Chick-Fil-A on Airport Blvd: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he punched a woman and her car at the Chick-Fil-A on Airport Boulevard last week. According to officials, officers were called to the Chick-Fil-A on Dec. 23 at 6:45 a.m. for a report of an assault. The victim told […]
Want to see the MoonPie Drop on New Year’s Eve? Here’s what you need to know
It’s almost time for the MoonPie to fall in downtown Mobile. Here’s what you need to know about the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration (and a few others in the region). While it’s sure to be a busy night all along Mobile’s Dauphin Street entertainment...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating officer-involved shooting at Plover and Partridge streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in the Maysville community. No one was hit by gunfire but the officer and subject sustained minor injuries, authorities said. The incident happened at Plover and Partridge streets around 1:29 p.m. when an officer conducted...
Man found unconscious from drugs in stolen car out of Prichard: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after they found him passed out in a car that was reported stolen out of Prichard. Vernon Collier, 37, was found in the stolen car after officers responded to a call about “an unresponsive male inside a reported stolen vehicle […]
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested at bus stop on Thursday morning: Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times has been arrested, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was located and arrested Thursday morning around 8 […]
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint on Christmas Day: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint inside his girlfriend’s home on Christmas Day. Kyle Jones, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of O’Conner Street, near Gorgas Park, for a […]
