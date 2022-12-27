Air Force at San Diego State odds, picks and predictions

The Air Force Falcons (9-4) and San Diego State Aztecs (9-3) open Mountain West Conference play Wednesday in San Diego. Tip at Viejas Arena will be at 11 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Air Force vs. San Diego State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Air Force has won 4 in a row straight-up and against the spread (ATS). The Falcons defense has been dialed in during that stretch, allowing just 61.3 points per game on a 40.3% shooting mark. Four wins is all Air Force mustered in 17 MWC games last season; the Falcons were last (11th) in the league in offense, averaging 59.0 PPG.

The Aztecs had the inverse of the Falcons league mark a year ago, going 13-4. This year’s squad has only lost 3 times so far and 2 of those were against ranked foes. San Diego State is playing for the 1st time in over a week and for just the 2nd time since Dec. 12.

Air Force at San Diego State odds

Moneyline: Off the board

Off the board Against the spread (ATS): Air Force +17.5 (-110) | San Diego State -17.5 (-110)

Air Force +17.5 (-110) | San Diego State -17.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 129.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Air Force at San Diego State picks and predictions

Prediction

San Diego State 72, Air Force 56

Not available.

Against the number, this series has seen a 2-2 split the last 4 games. Air Force got 19 points — and covered in a 76-64 loss — in its last trip to SDSU.

The Falcons count on taking and making a lot of 3s, and that’s a defensive strong point for the Aztecs. But SDSU has had a few non-covers in similar games at home this season. Going past a 15-point spread loses value for the home team. But there is not enough pull on the other side either. PASS.

The Over has hit in 3 straight series meetings, but the UNDER 129.5 (-110) is the best play on Wednesday.

The Under is 12-3 in the Falcons’ last 15 road games vs. teams playing better-than-.600 ball at home.

This is a clash in styles, with up-tempo SDSU hosting the much slower-paced Falcons. The 3-point shooting of Air Force will dictate much of the momentum on the way to an Over or a misfire landing short. And figure both sides getting a fair amount of free throws.

But transition ball and 2nd-chance points don’t figure to get out of control. Also, how sharp will both teams be in shooting after a week off?

