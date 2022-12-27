ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) Wednesday. Tip from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 113-93 at 2-point home favorites Monday. New Orleans, with that cover, pushed its season-long against-the-spread (ATS) record to 18-15. The Pelicans have covered 3 straight games and are 5-5 ATS in their last 10. They rank 3rd in points per game (117.8) and 6th in field goal percentage (48.3%).

The Timberwolves (+1) lost Monday on the road 113-110 to the Miami Heat. Minnesota has now failed to cover 3 straight and is just 4-6 ATS in its last 10. It has been playing recently without 2-time All-NBA C Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota ranks 3rd in the NBA in FG percentage (49.1%).

Timberwolves at Pelicans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 11:08 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Timberwolves +235 (bet $100 to win $235) | Pelicans -280 (bet $280 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Timberwolves +6.5 (-105) | Pelicans -6.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Timberwolves at Pelicans key injuries

Timberwolves

  • F Kyle Anderson (back) questionable
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out

Pelicans

  • F Brandon Ingram (toe) out
  • F Herbert Jones (health and safety protocols) questionable
  • F Zion Williamson (competition reconditioning) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Timberwolves at Pelicans picks and predictions

Prediction

Pelicans 119, Timberwolves 116

PASS.

The Wolves won’t have the firepower to keep up with Williamson and company. I like Minnesota, but would rather play its spread than its moneyline odds even at (+240).

BET TIMBERWOLVES +6.5 (-105).

The Wolves, despite what most may think, have only lost 4 games by 7 or more points without KAT this season. They are 6-7 straight up without their star big man.

The Wolves had also covered 3 straight prior to their current 3-game ATS losing streak. Minnesota has also been dangerously close to cover, missing the last 3 games by 2.5, 2.5 and 2.

The Wolves rank 3rd in field goal percentage while the Pelicans sit 9th in opponents’ FG percentage (46.3%) as well. New Orleans is just 3-4 straight up over its last 7 games as well.

Ultimately, considering how the Wolves have played without KAT, I would back them to keep things close. Play WOLVES +6.5 (-105).

LEAN OVER 232.5 (-110).

The Pelicans have gone Over in 5 of their last 6 games. They are 19-14 O/U this season.

New Orleans also sits 8th in offensive rebounding rate which is impressive and should bode well against Minnesota which sits 25th in defensive rebounding rate.

With the Wolves 5th in pace and the Pelicans abusing them on the boards, scoring should be done with ease. Minnesota has gone Over in its last 2 straight as well.

Back the OVER 232.5 (-110).

