Illinois State

Holiday hoops tournament scores from Tuesday, December 27

By Scott Leber
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Area boys and girls high school basketball teams were kept busy Tuesday competing in various holiday tournaments around Illinois. Here’s is a list of scores involving area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT/DEKALB (BOYS )
United Township 66 Hononegah 35
Guilford 49 Chicago Marshall 48
Huntley 61 Belvidere North 36
DeKalb 65 Chicago Ogden 41

HINSDALE CLASSIC (BOYS)
Woodstock Marian 54 Auburn 49

PEKIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT (BOYS)
Normal Community West 74 Boylan 70

STATE FARM CLASSIC (BLOOMINGTON) (BOYS )
Rockford Lutheran 78 Stanford Olympia 46
Rock Island 56 Harlem 51
Bloomington CC 58 Winnebago 40
Normal U. High 66 Rock Falls 50

EC NICHOLS TOURNAMENT (MARENGO) (BOYS)
Rockford Christian 72 Harvest Christian 58
Fenton 66 Stillman Valley 42
Freeport 63 Richmond-Burton 36
Crystal Lake Central 68 Marengo 32
Freeport 65 Woodstock 38
Woodstock North 63 Genoa-Kingston 42
Harvest Christian 74 Stillman Valley 58
Rochelle 82 Marengo 57
Rockford Christian 65 Fenton 59

EASTLAND TOURNAMENT (BOYS)
Eastland 67 West Carroll 30
Galena 63 Forreston 36
Pecatonica 80 Amboy 54
Pecatonica 84 Forreston 35
South Beloit 46 Eastland 40
Galena 73 Amboy 30
Byron 83 West Carroll 51
South Beloit 58 Byron 52

OTHER BOYS SCORES
Lowpoint-Washburn 56 Hiawatha 32
Stockton 56 Woodstock Marian 36
Morrison 56 Stockton 36
Erie-Prophetstown 33 Lena-Winslow 23
Beecher 69 Lena-Winslow 36

KSB CLASS (DIXON) (GIRL S)
Byron 63 Sterling 40
Quincy 63 Eastland 46
Guilford 59 Rockford Christian 33
Lincoln 81 Jefferson 21
Stillman Valley 51 Freeport 27
Dixon 71 Rockford East 15
Rochelle 53 Aquin 49
Aquin 71 Rockford East 49
Byron 57 Quincy 41
Eastland 39 Sterling 37
Stillman Valley 59 United Township 26
Aurora CC 60 Freeport 45
Dixon 45 Rochelle 30
Lincoln 71 Guilford 29

BOYLAN REINDEER CLASSIC (GIRLS)
Harlem 63 Morton 43
Boylan 68 Morton 46
Yorkville 63 Belvidere North 33
Boylan 74 Moline 29
Marian Central Catholic 50 Belvidere North 40
Harlem 54 Marian Central Catholic 39

DUNDEE-CROWN TOURNAMENT (GIRLS)
Barrington 58 Hononegah 47

STATE FARM CLASSIC (GIRLS)
Rockford Lutheran 68 Annawan 63
Normal U. High 52 Winnebago 50
Rock Falls 47 Blomington CC 44

OTHER GIRLS SCORES
South Beloit 32 Harvard 23
Hersey 55 Sycamore 46
Amboy 35 Spring Valley Hall 31
Lena-Winslow 58 Morrison 54
Mt. Pulaski 68 Auburn 49

