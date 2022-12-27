ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (6-6) and Florida State Seminoles (9-3) meet in the Cheez-It Bowl Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Oklahoma vs. Florida State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Oklahoma has been hit hard by NFL Draft opt-outs, as leading rusher RB Eric Gray and OT Wanya Morris are out, as is OT Anton Harrison. Gray rushed for 1,364 yards and 11 TDs, while adding 33 catches for 229 yards. Sooners WR Theo Wease, who had 378 receiving yards and 4 TDs, also entered the transfer portal.

FSU has just one notable portal entrant, backup DB Sam McCall Jr.

Oklahoma enters the game just 1-3 SU/ATS in the last 4 games, while covering just twice in the previous 9 games. FSU enters on a 5-game win streak, covering 4 of those outings. The Seminoles offense has been powerful, too, going for 38 or more points in each of the victories.

The Sooners lead the all-time series 6-1, including a 13-2 victory in the Orange Bowl, which decided the BCS National Championship in 2001. Oklahoma has won each of the past 3 bowl meetings with Florida State, all in the Orange Bowl, while FSU won the 1965 Gator Bowl against OU.

Oklahoma vs. Florida State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 10:52 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Oklahoma +265 (bet $100 to win $265) | Florida State -340 (bet $340 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oklahoma +10 (-113) | Florida State -10 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 66.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Oklahoma vs. Florida State picks and predictions

Prediction

Florida State 45, Oklahoma 24

Florida State has a lot going for it in the Cheez-It Bowl.

FSU is home, for all intents and purposes, playing in front of a pro-Noles crowd in Orlando. And Oklahoma is missing 2 key O-linemen and its leading rusher, so the offense should struggle against a very good Seminoles D.

However, laying more than 3 times your potential return is not a good bet, as there is no value.

PASS, and look to the line instead.

FLORIDA STATE -10 (-113) is worth a look, as it should be able to get it done by double digits against an Oklahoma side which is a shell of its former self.

The Sooners should really struggle without Gray and Morris giving them a solid run game. Oklahoma will have to pass more, and that’s something which wasn’t really a strong suit. Plus, with Morris and Harrison out, the O-line will be rather patchwork.

FSU ranked 14th in the regular season with just 307.3 total yards per game allowed, while allowing just 158.9 yards per game through the air to check in 3rd overall. Oklahoma’s D is horrific, allowing 29.6 PPG, 450.5 total yards per game and 189.0 rushing yards per contest.

This has the makings of a potential blowout.

OVER 66.5 (-108) is the lean here, although go lightly.

FSU shouldn’t have any problem moving the ball up and down the field against a bad Oklahoma defense. The question is whether the Sooners can do enough against a very good FSU defense to inch this game across the finish line for a winning ticket.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

