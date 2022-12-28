Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Highway 63 causing concerns for daily drivers
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A concerning stretch of heavily traveled road. Highway 63 near Bono has seen a handful of crashes in the last month, two of those taking the lives of five people total. The first fatal crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 1, where Arkansas State Police said four...
neareport.com
Thousands in property reported stolen from family during burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro family was burglarized and had thousands in property stolen this week. Police took the report on December 27 at the 3900-block of Saddlecrest Drive. At about 5:52 PM, the family had left the home. At about 7:20 PM, they returned and in that time, a suspect or suspects broke into the home. It appeared that the criminal gained entry through a window and then unlocked the back door to leave.
Kait 8
String of recent car break-ins leaves drivers concerned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a rash of car break-ins over the past few days, many in Jonesboro are wondering how they can keep their vehicle safe during the holidays. Daniel Raines lost a lot. He said he locked his doors when he went to run errands, and when he came back, all his things were gone.
whiterivernow.com
Salvage yard fire destroys $300k worth of parts, 100 cars
A fire that swept through a north Batesville auto salvage yard earlier this week destroyed an estimated $300,000 worth of auto parts. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales owner Jon Jarvis told Region 8 News yesterday that over 100 cars were lost in the blaze. “It’s just junk to other people, but...
Kait 8
Travel problems force Ark. family into 14-hour drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Kait 8
Kait 8
All clear given at Blytheville Walmart gas leak
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews and a gas company responded to a gas leak report at Walmart in Blytheville. According to the Blytheville Police Department, Walmart was being evacuated. Police say Black Hills Gas Company knows about the report and responded. When our crews arrived, they found that the...
Kait 8
Police department gets new equipment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro police department has outfitted a patrol with new license plate readers. This state-of-the-art equipment is allowing officers to get vital information by just running the tags on the vehicle. In turn, keeps the officers safe and helps track down stolen vehicles and wanted criminals.
Kait 8
Highway crash results in injuries
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County on Thursday evening. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t...
Kait 8
Car crashes into a house
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and Nettleton around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Jonesboro Police did confirm that a car crashed into a house and that it was the result of a DUI. The...
neareport.com
Police respond to call of woman held at gunpoint, one arrested
JONESBORO Ark. – One person was arrested Thursday night in Jonesboro after police responded in reference to a woman being held against her will at gunpoint. It happened around 6:30 PM December 29 at the 3700-block of Kristi Lake Drive. Multiple officers responded to the scene. The report’s MO...
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Authorities believe salvage yard blaze started from burning brush pile
UPDATE — Dec. 28, 2022, 6:45 p.m.: The fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales appears to be extinguished. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens tells White River Now that the blaze started from a burning brush pile next to the business and spread to the salvage yard. Stephens said he believes an estimated 200 vehicles caught fire in the blaze.
Kait 8
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed. According to Arkansas State Police, Ladarius T. Heard, of Bono, died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Police said Heard was making a left-hand turn onto southbound Highway 63 in Bono; the second vehicle was headed northbound.
neareport.com
Jonesboro police investigate alleged rape
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a possible rape case this week in Jonesboro. JPD was dispatched to a Jonesboro hospital to take the report around 10:13 PM December 26. The report said sometime in the prior day, a suspect forced himself on the victim while she was unable to refuse.
Kait 8
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Kait 8
1 person arrested in stabbing investigation
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Craighead County. According to deputies, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 109, and the victim is now heading into surgery. Deputies said the person arrested has been charged with second-degree...
Kait 8
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
Kait 8
8 puppies alone in the cold rescued
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community came together to help a group of puppies left in the cold. At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook that a box of 8 puppies was left out in the cold. The social media post informed the...
Kait 8
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place at 11 p.m. on Elizabeth Lane. Arthur Moore was traveling eastbound in his 2006 Chevy when he left the roadway and entered the north road ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.
