52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
WTKR
Old Dominion men, women's basketball fall in Sun Belt debut games
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — The Sun Belt openers for the Old Dominion men and women's basketball teams not going to plan for either squad. Down to Arkansas State by as many as 14 points in the game and trailing by 13 with 4:04 left in the game, the Monarch men launched a blitzing comeback attempt that got them within two points on multiple occasions and down three points with :03.6 seconds left in the game. After a missed free throw, though, Jeff Jones' unable to get a shot up to beat the buzzer, falling to the Red Wolves 60-57.
NSU band set to perform at the annual Rose Parade in California
The band is expected to play feel-good music like 'September' by Earth Wind and Fire and 'Rock With You' by Michael Jackson.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program
Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
JBLE Airman dies in Newport News motorcycle crash
Active-duty Joint Base Langley-Eustis Airman dies in off-base Newport News motorcycle crash, community mourns loss
Phill Branch Talks His HBCU-Excellence Celebrating Documentary ‘Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World’ [Exclusive]
“Hampton University is one of the wonders of the world, and I wish there were a thousand more.” Those are the words of Andrew Young as seen in an HBCU-excellence celebrating documentary that highlights Hampton’s education for life. Created by Phill Branch, Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World explores the storied history […]
Many holding on to hope for answers in Codi Bigsby search
As 2023 approaches, many in Hampton Roads are still holding on to hope for answers in the search for Hampton toddler Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing on Jan. 31.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
visitnorfolk.com
Top 16 Instagram Worthy Places in Norfolk, VA
Photo opportunities are endless in Norfolk. The city is filled with beautiful sites to see and gems to discover. Fill your camera with mermaids or beautiful waterfront views. These 16 spots are guaranteed to help you get inspired and bring out the photographer in you!. 1. Battleship Wisconsin. There are...
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
WTKR
Virginia Beach couple make homemade pregnancy products, resources to new moms
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's important to find the fine. In a Virginia Beach garage, Jahlai and Paul Ergus are hard at work on a variety of homemade pregnancy products they provide as part of their nonprofit, Angels Birthing Center Services, which offers a variety of resources to new moms, in many cases - moms in the military community.
R.E.S.E.T. walks aim to ease tension in Portsmouth communities after homicides
The Portsmouth Police Department along with other local partners participated in four R.E.S.E.T walks, representing four recent homicides that have happened in the last two weeks in the city.
Virginia Beach mayor weighs in on delayed completion of Donovon Lynch settlement
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer believes the city can still move past the deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. In a surprise development Tuesday, Wayne Lynch — the father of Donovon — announced he doesn't consider the settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit over his son's death to be finalized. He terminated the contract for case attorney and former Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax.
Hotel, more gates and relocated TSA checkpoint among priorities for Norfolk Airport
More gates, the creation of a central TSA checkpoint and the development of an airport hotel are all considered top priorities in Norfolk International Airports' capital plan.
Father of Donovon Lynch parts ways with lawyer, plans to renegotiate settlement with Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer killed Donovon Lynch during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Now Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, tells 13News Now the $3 million settlement with the city is not a done deal. He says he's parted ways with his case attorney for the suit, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
Norfolk police investigate stabbing near Janaf Shopping Center
NORFOLK, Va. — A person was stabbed Friday morning in Norfolk, according to police. Police got a call about the stabbing, which happened in the Janaf Shopping Center outside the Walmart in the 1100 block of North Military Highway at 6:18 a.m. According to dispatch, one person was taken...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
Family of York County party bus crash victims calls for charges
A funeral is set for Friday for two victims of this month's crash involving a party bus and tractor-trailer on I-64 in York County.
