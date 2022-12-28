ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Old Dominion men, women's basketball fall in Sun Belt debut games

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — The Sun Belt openers for the Old Dominion men and women's basketball teams not going to plan for either squad. Down to Arkansas State by as many as 14 points in the game and trailing by 13 with 4:04 left in the game, the Monarch men launched a blitzing comeback attempt that got them within two points on multiple occasions and down three points with :03.6 seconds left in the game. After a missed free throw, though, Jeff Jones' unable to get a shot up to beat the buzzer, falling to the Red Wolves 60-57.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program

Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Bossip

Phill Branch Talks His HBCU-Excellence Celebrating Documentary ‘Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World’ [Exclusive]

“Hampton University is one of the wonders of the world, and I wish there were a thousand more.” Those are the words of Andrew Young as seen in an HBCU-excellence celebrating documentary that highlights Hampton’s education for life. Created by Phill Branch, Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World explores the storied history […]
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
visitnorfolk.com

Top 16 Instagram Worthy Places in Norfolk, VA

Photo opportunities are endless in Norfolk. The city is filled with beautiful sites to see and gems to discover. Fill your camera with mermaids or beautiful waterfront views. These 16 spots are guaranteed to help you get inspired and bring out the photographer in you!. 1. Battleship Wisconsin. There are...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach mayor weighs in on delayed completion of Donovon Lynch settlement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer believes the city can still move past the deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. In a surprise development Tuesday, Wayne Lynch — the father of Donovon — announced he doesn't consider the settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit over his son's death to be finalized. He terminated the contract for case attorney and former Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?

If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

