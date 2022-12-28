NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — The Sun Belt openers for the Old Dominion men and women's basketball teams not going to plan for either squad. Down to Arkansas State by as many as 14 points in the game and trailing by 13 with 4:04 left in the game, the Monarch men launched a blitzing comeback attempt that got them within two points on multiple occasions and down three points with :03.6 seconds left in the game. After a missed free throw, though, Jeff Jones' unable to get a shot up to beat the buzzer, falling to the Red Wolves 60-57.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO