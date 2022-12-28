Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
KCCI.com
Iowa girl's Christmas made brighter with Caitlin Clark signed shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa — Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second place. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did...
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
Easy: An Eastern Iowa Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Bacteria that Causes Rare Brain Disease Found in Iowa
While this isn't quite the same as the brain-eating amoeba headline we shared in July of this year, it's definitely not something to be taken lightly for the folks here in Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, "State public health officials say 'multiple cases' of meningococcal disease have been...
iheart.com
New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's lawmakers passed more than 150 bills during the 2022 Legislative Session, and four of them will go into effect on January 1st. House File 2317 brings income tax reforms to Iowa. The state's nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from 4.4% to 6%. Each of the four tax brackets will gradually lower to 3.9% in 2026. The law also exempts retirement income from taxes.
New Iowa Laws To Take Effect
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers passed more than 150 bills this year, eleven of which will go into effect on January 1. The state’s nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from four-point-four percent to six percent. An update to Iowa’s bottle bill raises the handling fee for redemption centers and grocery stores to three cents. It also allows for mobile redemption centers and lets retailers opt out of the practice. Another new law will stop healthcare organizations from backing out on reimbursement agreements after the service was already provided. One of the new laws updates the legal definition of autism spectrum disorder, making it easier for Iowans to get coverage to care for the condition.
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
Illinois license plate fees will cost less for some drivers in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some older Illinoisans and Illinoisans with disabilities will pay less for their license plate stickers next year. The cost of license plate stickers will cut down over half the cost of license plate stickers from $24 to $10 for Illinoisans on the Illinois Department of Aging’s Benefit Access Program starting in […]
Stop, Bruh! It’s Illegal to Throw Away These Six Things in Illinois
As we start De-Christmasing our homes (yep, made that term up) there are a few things that cannot be tossed to the curb with the wrapping paper. Here are six things that are illegal to throw away in Illinois! ILLINOISGOV. It's time to get out of Christmas mode and prepare...
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
Man Caught with $300,000 in Drugs in Iowa Faces Minimal Penalty
In September 2019, Dubuque County Police pulled over a Michigan man for a traffic violation around 10:40 p.m. near Key West, Iowa. The deputy who pulled the man over called for backup, and a K9 officer detected substances in his car. The vehicle was then searched. What the authorities found...
WTHI
Annual tractor event comes to an end
A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
New smoke detectors in Illinois will need to have this feature starting in 2023
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — All new smoke detectors in Illinois will need to have a 10-year sealed battery starting in 2023. The new law was approved in 2017 with the backing of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. "So for us, that means no more smoke detector batteries being taken...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
