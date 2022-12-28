Read full article on original website
Metro News
Balanced Williamstown effort leads the ‘Jackets past Doddridge, 66-52
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Highlights from Williamstown’s 66-52 win over Doddridge County in the second semifinal of the Kermit Vanscoy Invitational at Craig Kellar Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets will face Wayne in Friday’s championship game. Doddridge County will host Lincoln in the opener Friday at 6 p.m. Williamstown...
Metro News
Cameron closes with 14-2 spurt to beat Robert C. Byrd, win City Construction Company Hoops Classic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Coming off a season in which it won the Class A state championship, Cameron’s girls basketball program deemed it would be best to increase the difficulty of its schedule in an effort to repeat. Part of that process included being one of four teams in...
SOC votes to go three divisions
By Paul Boggs Portsmouth Daily Times For fans of the Southern Ohio Conference, cross t
Metro News
PCHS pulls away from South Charleston to sweep Mary “O” Crusaderette Classic
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Catholic closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish in a 50-37 win over South Charleston in the final game of the Mary “O” Crusaderette Classic. The annual holiday tournament honors former PCHS and University of Tennessee standout Mary Ostrowski.
Metro News
A look back at the top outdoor stories in West Virginia for 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As 2022 winds to a close, a glance back at some of the top outdoors stories for the year showed it was definitely a good year for hunting and fishing in the Mountain State. There were five record fish caught in 2022 among four species. The...
WTAP
WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
Best Hot Dog in West Virginia? Try these 50 spots
Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia? Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour. With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs. A list of […]
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
Metro News
Tucker wants state to help high schoolers pay for dual enrollment courses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker says it’s time for West Virginia to help high school students pay for dual enrollment courses. “It can double the college-going rate of our low-income students,” Tucker told MetroNews recently. She said right now the students...
West Virginia State Parks to host annual First Day Hikes
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Start the New Year on the right foot with a First Day Hike at a West Virginia state park or state natural area. These free guided hikes, held annually on January 1, are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In West Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss
Visiting the best things to do in West Virginia is something you won’t want to miss on your southern U.S. travels. From beautiful rolling hills, fall foliage-covered mountains, and breathtaking waterfalls to historical sites, unique museums, and memorable brews, West Virginia is the hidden gem of the south!. You...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In West Virginia: Do They Still Roam?
Tales of mountain lions in West Virginia abound. Many residents report mountain lion sightings or attempted attacks on pets. However, are they really mountain lions? And does the magnificent cat still roam the state?. In the article below, we answer those questions. But first, it is helpful to understand a...
Why is there a Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia? It might be […]
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe
UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
Final special youth, seniors antlerless deer season in West Virginia begins
The last segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth and senior citizen hunters opened Monday.
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
Metro News
Parkersburg Police identify person of interest in missing case of Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police said they have identified a person of interest in connection with the case of a young woman who went missing earlier this month. Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, was last seen leaving the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. Her family reported her missing on Dec. 12.
