Fairmont, WV

East Fairmont stays unbeaten against Notre Dame

By Daniel Woods
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – East Fairmont boys’ basketball has been buzzing since the start of the season and the Bees kept it going on Tuesday against Notre Dame.

A 6-0 run capped by a score inside for Jackson Crouso sparked a strong start for East Fairmont but Notre Dame answered quickly, keeping the score within six for the remainder of the first quarter behind Connor Sandreth.

Separation came in the second quarter though with the Bees finishing the first half on a 19-2 run with numerous steals leading to easy scores in transition.

That trend continued in the second half with the East Fairmont defense going to another level, holding the Fighting Irish to nine points in the second half and winning, 66-24.

