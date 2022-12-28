Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Neenah and St. Mary Catholic girls are victorious
Green Bay, WI--In a matchup of a pair of Fox 11 Top 11 teams, the top-ranked team, Neenah, stayed unbeaten as they defeated Green Bay Southwest 63-29. Also, 9th-ranked St. Mary Catholic was victorious over Coleman 73-35.
Fox11online.com
St. Mary Catholic wins battle of top-3 teams
Green Bay, WI--The St. Mary Catholic boys won a matchup of two of the top three teams in the state in Division 4 basketball as they knocked off top-ranked St. Mary's Springs 87-84 in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, in Shawano Sundrop shootout action, Hortonville girls defeated West De...
Fox11online.com
Davis puts up 24 as Detroit Mercy knocks off Green Bay 76-59
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis' 24 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Green Bay 76-59 on Thursday night. Davis was 7 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Titans (6-8, 2-1 Horizon). Gerald Liddell added 19 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).
Fox11online.com
Gamblers score 2 goals in 3rd period to win
Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols on Wednesday night at the Resch Center, ending the game with a 5-3 win. Starting the game off strong with goals from Barrett Hall and Peter Kramer, the Gamblers ended the first period tied at 2. They added a third...
Fox11online.com
Winter weather, holidays delay Menominee, Michigan, students' return to classroom
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Winter weather and the holidays have delayed the return to classroom for students in Menominee, Michigan. The Menominee middle and high school building was flooded in August and since then, crews have been working to make the necessary repairs. Since then, high school students have been...
Fox11online.com
Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
Fox11online.com
HSHS reveals top baby names of 2022
(WLUK) -- An area hospital system is releasing its top baby names of 2022. HSHS shared this year's most popular names given to children born at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay. Top Boy Name. Noah and Henry...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay celebrates fire chief's retirement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is sending its fire chief off into retirement in a big way. After 41 years of service, Fire Chief David Litton will retire Friday. The community celebrated Litton and his accomplishments at Green Bay City Hall. Chief Litton was hired...
Fox11online.com
New Year's Eve celebrations set for Titletown, Menasha
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown is getting ready for its New Year's Eve event. On Saturday night, skating and sledding will go on until midnight. How are you ringing in 2023? Share a photo or video with us here:. And families will be able to take pictures with ice sculptures and...
Fox11online.com
Explore new hobbies for 2023 in downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As 2023 approaches many people might be thinking about their New Year's resolutions. Some spots in downtown Green Bay are challenging you to choose something different than the traditional new year workout program. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus spent some time at Board & Brush and Snap...
Fox11online.com
Get ready for the New Year at the Y!
HOWARD (WLUK) -- The countdown to the New Year is on!. FOX 11 spent Wednesday morning at the Greater Green Bay YMCA - West Side Y to find out how they're hoping it's your best year ever.
Fox11online.com
Mihm's in Menasha returns under new ownership
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm's Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership -- something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant's closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn't find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
Fox11online.com
2 fishermen rescued in Sturgeon Bay after becoming stranded on the ice
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Fox11online.com
From goats to fishermen, Fox Valley groups want your leftover Christmas tree
(WLUK) -- Anyone who has a tree left over from Christmas has plenty of choices when deciding what to do with it. Groups across Wisconsin's Fox Valley are offering alternatives to just throwing it away and having it end up in a landfill. "We put them in (the ice of...
Fox11online.com
Transform your holiday leftovers into a comforting soup
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The holidays and food go hand-in-hand!. If you are wondering what to do with all those leftovers the culinary crew at Moraine Park Technical College has a comforting idea. MPTC Holiday Soup V2.mov from Moraine Park Technical College on Vimeo. The smoked ham and creamy...
Fox11online.com
Trial ordered for brothers in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two brothers -- ages 16 and 18 -- have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Flames, smoke rise from burning barn in southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE (WLUK) -- Firefighters battled a barn fire in southern Brown County Friday. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little information was immediately available, but...
Fox11online.com
Families can ring in the new year early at Building For Kids
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Families can ring in the new year together before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. Building For Kids Children Museum in Appleton is hosting a Kids New Year's Eve party. The party is happening from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Families can work...
Fox11online.com
Point Beach State Forest in Manitowoc County prepares for its first 'First Day Hike'
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A healthy, refreshing start to the New Year may be just steps away. The Department of Natural Resources is hosting more than a dozen First Day Hikes across the state. "The trail is a loop. It's about 3/4 of a mile, and it's going to be...
Fox11online.com
Little Chute fire chief retires
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
Comments / 0