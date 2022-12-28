Read full article on original website
WNYT
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence
A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
Fair Haven Police search for woman missing ‘for quite some time’
The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they "have not been able to make contact with for quite some time," according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
newportdispatch.com
Police warn of phone scam targeting Vermonters
MONTPELIER — Police are warning Vermonters about a phone scam targeting the holiday season. Vermont State Police say that they neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone claiming...
Rutland City Police warn of increase in car thefts
A spokesperson for Rutland City Police said the number of cars stolen around the city has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police report over 70 accidents during weekend storm, NY officials emphasize safety
Vermont State Police reported over 70 incidents on roadways across the state during last weekend's snowstorm. Of the 73 incidents reported, 32 happened on Friday, 21 on Saturday, and 20 on Sunday. VSP said 11 people were injured as a result of a weather-related accidents and 21 of those situations happened on Vermont's interstates.
WCAX
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper has been suspended amid a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving thefts from an evidence room. Vermont State Police say Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova, who is based out of the Williston barracks, was put on paid relief-from-duty status on Dec. 19. Police...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating death of man found in truck in Walden
WALDEN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a pickup truck in Walden. Investigators said they received a call at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday about an unresponsive 52-year-old man in a truck on the side of Route 15. The man's name was...
WCAX
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud
Kirk and Terry Bosworth spend a lot of quality time together. The father and son volunteers deliver “Meals on Wheels.”. Snow problem or no problem? Resorts concerned as ski season heats up. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the WCAX Weather Team, Vermont’s winters have warmed an average of...
3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont
Serhat Gumrukcu of California, Berk Eratay of Nevada, and Jerry Banks of Colorado all pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges brought against them in the January 2018 killing of Gregory Davis of Danville. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
WRGB
Bad To Worse: Stranded Driver Gets Help, Then Handcuffs From Troopers In Capital Region
A broken down car was just the beginning for a Capital Region man whose Christmas went from bad to worse and ended with him in handcuffs.State Police in Saratoga County were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with reports of a disabled vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau.Th…
mynbc5.com
New York State Police arrest 4 following armed burglary attempt in Essex County
JAY, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested four people in connection to an armed burglary incident in November. Troopers said they received a call on Nov. 20 just after midnight about a burglary. Investigators said the suspects entered a home on Dockum Way in the town of...
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
With bus drivers in short supply, Winooski’s immigrant parents take the wheel
The 1.5-square-mile city serves nearly 800 students but, until now, has never had a dedicated bus service for K-12 students, according to school Superintendent Sean McMannon. Read the story on VTDigger here: With bus drivers in short supply, Winooski’s immigrant parents take the wheel.
Four arrested in connection to Jay burglary
Last month, police responded to a home in the Adirondack town of Jay for a burglary complaint. Over the ensuing weeks, State Police say that four suspects related to the incident have been arrested, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14.
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
