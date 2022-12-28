ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

manchesterinklink.com

Police say death of man found in a tent in woods behind DMV ‘not suspicious’

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man was found dead Thursday inside a tent at an encampment off South Willow Street. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. At about 11:30 a.m. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a medical call for a person in a homeless encampment in the woods behind the NH DMV on South Willow Street Thursday.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Poultney

POULTNEY — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Poultney yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Luke McCamley, of Poultney, caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. McCamley was taken into custody...
POULTNEY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
RUTLAND, VT
nbcboston.com

Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
RUTLAND, VT

