Read full article on original website
Related
VT woman charged after Dorset hit-and-run
A Manchester, Vermont woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division in February after she allegedly backed into a truck and drove off.
manchesterinklink.com
Police say death of man found in a tent in woods behind DMV ‘not suspicious’
MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man was found dead Thursday inside a tent at an encampment off South Willow Street. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. At about 11:30 a.m. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a medical call for a person in a homeless encampment in the woods behind the NH DMV on South Willow Street Thursday.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Poultney
POULTNEY — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Poultney yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Luke McCamley, of Poultney, caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. McCamley was taken into custody...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
nbcboston.com
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
manchesterinklink.com
Officials saddened by death of ‘model inmate’ in Manchester – 10 days after release
OSSIPEE, NH — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred...
Holyoke Police looking for check cashing suspect
The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.
whdh.com
Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: ‘Uncooperative’ woman says neighbor has been yelling at her for a month
Oct. 14, 8:27 a.m. – A person called police from a building on Pennacook Street saying they could hear someone in the basement yelling “shoot him, shoot him.”. Police were at the building earlier in the day on an unrelated incident. Upon arrival, police searched a vehicle belonging...
Good Samaritan lauded for saving lives of 2 police officers in Springfield; suspect charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Pedro Perez was driving by when he saw the Springfield police officer in distress and struggling with an armed robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace shortly after noon on Tuesday. The officer was trying to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, police said. Perez...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
manchesterinklink.com
Police ID woman who died in tent on Christmas; another who gave birth in a tent arraigned in court
MANCHESTER, NH – The woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter on Christmas morning has been identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Another woman who was arrested late Christmas night for allegedly abandoning her son after giving birth in a tent in an unrelated incident appeared in court Tuesday.
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
NH woman charged after newborn is found in the woods
A New Hampshire mother is charged after police found the woman's newborn baby boy in the woods.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Shop owner accused of grand larceny in Coeymans
A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged grand larceny in Coeymans. Milford Perkins, 42, faces several charges.
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
Comments / 1