West Linn (Oregon) stuns Bronny James, Sierra Canyon in Les Schwab Invitational semifinal
The West Linn (Oregon) Lions defeated Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers 86-69 in a Les Schwab Invitational semifinal Thursday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Read the full game story and see the photo gallery here. — More on LSI 2022 25 top moments in 25 ...
Jackson Shelstad, Adrian Mosley help West Linn ‘shock the world’ by taking down Bronny James and mighty Sierra Canyon
By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Taylor Balkom HILLSBORO — The Les Schwab Invitational was long overdue for a monster upset. Jackson Shelstad, Adrian Mosley and company were up to the task Thursday night. In one of the biggest stunners in tournament history, West Linn leaned on its ...
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Steelhead fishing restrictions continue in new year in mid-Columbia and John Day, Walla Walla rivers
JOHN DAY – (Press Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin, fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers.
opb.org
100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge
One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
4 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Connie Sigsbee
Connie Louise Sigsbee was called home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following a stroke. She was surrounded by family and much love and prayer. Connie was born Sept. 24, 1931, to John and Cynthia Beeks at their home in Dallesport, Wash. She grew up around the area including Goldendale, Sundale and Roosevelt, Wash., graduating high school across the river in Arlington, Ore. Connie married schoolmate Bob Bailey and together they raised two sons, Steven and Brett, until his untimely death from a car accident in 1962.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
Chronicle
Winter Storm Leaves at Least Five Dead in Crashes Caused by Falling Trees in Oregon
Five people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost...
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
kptv.com
Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: William “Willie” Flores
William “Willie” Flores, age 74, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by his immediate family. Sadly, he left us after a long battle of Alzheimer and Dementia. Willie was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, then moved to New York and California,...
