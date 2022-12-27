ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Comments / 0

Related
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge

One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
OREGON CITY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Connie Sigsbee

Connie Louise Sigsbee was called home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following a stroke. She was surrounded by family and much love and prayer. Connie was born Sept. 24, 1931, to John and Cynthia Beeks at their home in Dallesport, Wash. She grew up around the area including Goldendale, Sundale and Roosevelt, Wash., graduating high school across the river in Arlington, Ore. Connie married schoolmate Bob Bailey and together they raised two sons, Steven and Brett, until his untimely death from a car accident in 1962.
THE DALLES, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
MEDFORD, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: William “Willie” Flores

William “Willie” Flores, age 74, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by his immediate family. Sadly, he left us after a long battle of Alzheimer and Dementia. Willie was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, then moved to New York and California,...
THE DALLES, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy