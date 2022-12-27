Connie Louise Sigsbee was called home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following a stroke. She was surrounded by family and much love and prayer. Connie was born Sept. 24, 1931, to John and Cynthia Beeks at their home in Dallesport, Wash. She grew up around the area including Goldendale, Sundale and Roosevelt, Wash., graduating high school across the river in Arlington, Ore. Connie married schoolmate Bob Bailey and together they raised two sons, Steven and Brett, until his untimely death from a car accident in 1962.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO