ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpHts_0jwC4IAN00

The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes by beating Bournemouth 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead on 16 minutes when he tapped in at the far post following a cross from Raheem Sterling.

Havertz then teed up Mason Mount to score Chelsea's second goal from outside of the penalty area eight minutes later.

The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.

But it was not all good news for the Blues as Reece James suffered a recurrence of the knee injury that had seen him miss the World Cup.

James left the field in the 53rd minute after asking to be substituted.

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

An action shot from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth

IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag believes World Cup win will strengthen Lisandro Martinez

Erik ten Hag believes Lisandro Martinez can become an even better defender for Manchester United after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.The summer signing from Ajax returned to training on Wednesday and could come into contention for Saturday’s trip to Wolves after enjoying the celebrations back in his homeland.With a World Cup winners’ medal now in his pocket, Ten Hag expects to see an extra spring in Martinez’s step.“He’s arrived in Manchester and I think he’s sober, I’m sure he is!” Ten Hag joked.“I think it’s definitely a boost for him. He was already convinced of himself, he has high...
BBC

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest will assess midfielder Jesse Lingard after he limped off against former side Manchester United in midweek. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson may return after being unable to face his parent club, but Morgan Gibbs-White is out. Chelsea defender Reece James will be out for up to four weeks with a...
chatsports.com

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put World Cup heartbreak behind them while Martin Odegaard's playmaking masterclass inspired Arsenal... but has Miguel Almiron kept top spot in the POWER RANKINGS after his goal-scoring display at Leicester?

Little over a week after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the Premier League returned in full force following its six-week break. Shaking off any idea of a World Cup hangover, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle each chalked up victories at the summit of the table, while Liverpool and Chelsea returned with wins after disappointing starts to the season.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Wolves, Premier League

The final games of 2022 take place over this weekend as Manchester United travel away to Wolves on Saturday lunch time. United returned to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest with an emphatic win. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred were all on the score sheet as Erik Ten Hag’s...
Yardbarker

Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward

Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy