Omaha, NE

WOWT

NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
3 News Now

Mild End To 2022

We'll see a lot of sunshine today, keeping temperatures above average, in the low 40s. It won't be as cold tonight. We will fall into the upper 20s for Saturday morning with more clouds moving in. We'll squeeze out some sunshine at times Saturday, but there will be a lot...
WOWT

Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
iheart.com

Omaha Police Out With New Year's Eve Gun Reminder

The Omaha Police Department says firing a gun into the air anytime, including to ring in 2023 Saturday night, is dangerous. They say a bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land at some location, and the risks are significant for injury or death. The Omaha Police...
KETV.com

'People just love fireworks': Fireworks stores open for New Year's in Council Bluffs on Thursday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — We just unwrapped a holiday and now ahead of the next, firework stores are opening their doors for a big boom of sales. "You'll have the people that'll put on the whole neighborhood special. Some of those people will be looking for assistance with shows. It can be anything from the 'little pop pop snaps' all the way up to the full fan cakes, artillery shells," Keith Keller, vice president of Wild Willy's.
KSNB Local4

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
WOWT

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
WOWT

OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday near her home around 93rd Street and Redick Avenue. Omaha Police said Wednesday that she was found around...
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
WOWT

Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning

Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
