Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
WOWT
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During this winter warm-up, thousands of drivers will go through a car wash. Club Carwash, with four locations in the Omaha area, washed more than 322,000 vehicles in the first seven months of this year. Less than a tenth of 1% — 410 customers — filed damage claims.
3 News Now
Mild End To 2022
We'll see a lot of sunshine today, keeping temperatures above average, in the low 40s. It won't be as cold tonight. We will fall into the upper 20s for Saturday morning with more clouds moving in. We'll squeeze out some sunshine at times Saturday, but there will be a lot...
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Out With New Year's Eve Gun Reminder
The Omaha Police Department says firing a gun into the air anytime, including to ring in 2023 Saturday night, is dangerous. They say a bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land at some location, and the risks are significant for injury or death. The Omaha Police...
KETV.com
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
KETV.com
'People just love fireworks': Fireworks stores open for New Year's in Council Bluffs on Thursday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — We just unwrapped a holiday and now ahead of the next, firework stores are opening their doors for a big boom of sales. "You'll have the people that'll put on the whole neighborhood special. Some of those people will be looking for assistance with shows. It can be anything from the 'little pop pop snaps' all the way up to the full fan cakes, artillery shells," Keith Keller, vice president of Wild Willy's.
UPDATE: OPD says no gunshot evidence in 153rd and Jackson incident Thursday
Authorities confirmed that one victim was transported to Began Mercy in critical condition after a shooting near 153rd Circle and Jackson Street.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
Omaha Police: Don't ring in the new year with gunfire
Ahead of the new year, the Omaha Police Department is reminding citizens about the city's fireworks ordinance and the risks of celebratory gunfire.
WOWT
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman found dead after disappearing days before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Omaha Police Department says it regrets to inform the community that a missing woman was found dead. Authorities first asked the public to help locate Monica Helm on Christmas. No one had seen the 55-year-old since Dec. 22. Police said that Helm’s body was...
WOWT
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday near her home around 93rd Street and Redick Avenue. Omaha Police said Wednesday that she was found around...
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar
Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it.
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
klkntv.com
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning, more than $20,000 has been raised, which...
Comments / 0