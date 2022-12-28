Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
Preps for the biggest NYE celebration in South Texas underway
SAN ANTONIO — Crews with the City of San Antonio and the Parks Foundation are preparing for Celebrate SA, the San Antonio tradition that is going on nearly 30 years. It's the biggest New Year's Eve party in South Texas, welcoming 70,000 people to the streets of downtown. The...
WFAA
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
Start your year off right.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
Sporting News
What channel is Texas vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Alamo Bowl
Texas is back . . . in the Alamo Bowl. Returning to San Antonio is not what it had in mind after replacing Tom Herman (four bowl wins in his four years) with Steve Sarkisian. That's doubly true after Texas nearly beat Alabama earlier this season, which caused the hype around the Longhorns to spike.
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
Houston Chronicle
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming
Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
KSAT 12
San Antonio-bound passengers share Southwest Airlines flight experience
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines passengers arriving from Las Vegas and Denver to San Antonio on Wednesday evening who spoke with KSAT were mostly pleased with their flights. Passengers from Las Vegas say they dealt with multiple delays, and a group arriving from Denver said it was a smooth...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
Austin Fire Department mourning loss of Battalion Chief Travis Maher
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a long fight with cancer. AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher died this week. He had been with AFD for 23 years. Maher was part of Texas Task Force One, which is the...
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Photo shows crash damage to bridge over San Antonio's Loop 1604
Police warn to use an alternative route.
Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon closed after crash
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the north side is creating traffic issues for drivers. Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Road is closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday due a crash that happened earlier in the day. The southbound US 281 ramp to Loop 1604 and the...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0