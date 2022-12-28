ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming

Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
