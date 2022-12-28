Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
WOOD
Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services
A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan. (Dec. 30, 2022) Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its …. A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach...
GR’s first Black woman commissioner looks back at historic term: ‘I feel accomplished’
Next year, three new members will join the Grand Rapids City Commission.
WOOD
Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday crowds
Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and restaurants, with Michigan playing in the Fiesta Bowl in the afternoon and then crowds of New Year’s Eve revelers. (Dec. 30, 2022) Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday …. Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and...
WOOD
Highest Chance of Lightning in Grand Rapids is July 20
The Storm Prediction center has a new map that shows the percent chance of lightning on any given day of the year across the U.S. Playing around, it look like to me the highest chance of seeing lightning in Grand Rapids on a given day of the year is July 20, which also happens to be the mid-point of summer.
WOOD
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
22 West Michigan businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Citing rising costs, drained bank accounts and a labor force spread thin, some local businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors this year. Others cited retirements and new opportunities.
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) No. 2 Michigan faces...
WOOD
Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade
The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade. (Dec. 28, 2022) Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose …. The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will...
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a...
WOOD
Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Wyoming High School is thousands of miles away from her home country and has overcome many obstacles in pursuing her dreams and passions. She was selected as our student of the week on this last Friday of 2022. “Not every day is...
WOOD
Griffins support literacy with little free libraries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While the Griffins are busy on the ice, in their free time their support youth literacy right here in West Michigan. They have been longtime supporters of reading programs in several schools and libraries in West Michigan. Now they have extended their reach with their Hockey Penalty Box themed “take a book, share a book, free libraries. Inside 3 community ice rinks here in West Michigan they have been installed. Those places are Griff’s IceHouse at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Griff’s IceHouse West in Holland, and Griff’s Georgetown.
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
Kalamazoo schools operations chief accused of ‘gross negligence,’ bad judgment in investigative report
KALAMAZOO, MI -- During his 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools, Jim English took actions “akin to gross negligence” and raised “grave doubts as to his judgment,” said the investigative report that led to English’s dismissal this week. The KPS...
WOOD
Grand Rapids: Clear catch basins to prevent flooding
Grand Rapids is asking people to help prevent flooding by making sure the storm drains near their homes are clear. (Dec. 28, 2022) Grand Rapids: Clear catch basins to prevent flooding. Grand Rapids is asking people to help prevent flooding by making sure the storm drains near their homes are...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
WOOD
Children's hospital urges families to get off tech, play more
As the long holiday stretch continues, health experts want you and your kids to get off technology. (Dec. 28, 2022) Children’s hospital urges families to get off tech, …. As the long holiday stretch continues, health experts want you and your kids to get off technology. (Dec. 28, 2022)
WOOD
Exalta Health provides healthcare for those in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit that provides an integrated health model consisting of medical, dental, vision, behavioral health and spiritual care in the Burton Heights neighborhood of Grand Rapids. They provide this care to those who are uninsured, underinsured or refugees. Today we...
WOOD
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
