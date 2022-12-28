ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services

A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan. (Dec. 30, 2022) Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its …. A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach...
WYOMING STATE
WOOD

Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday crowds

Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and restaurants, with Michigan playing in the Fiesta Bowl in the afternoon and then crowds of New Year’s Eve revelers. (Dec. 30, 2022) Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday …. Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Highest Chance of Lightning in Grand Rapids is July 20

The Storm Prediction center has a new map that shows the percent chance of lightning on any given day of the year across the U.S. Playing around, it look like to me the highest chance of seeing lightning in Grand Rapids on a given day of the year is July 20, which also happens to be the mid-point of summer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) No. 2 Michigan faces...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade

The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade. (Dec. 28, 2022) Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose …. The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will...
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Wyoming High School is thousands of miles away from her home country and has overcome many obstacles in pursuing her dreams and passions. She was selected as our student of the week on this last Friday of 2022. “Not every day is...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Griffins support literacy with little free libraries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While the Griffins are busy on the ice, in their free time their support youth literacy right here in West Michigan. They have been longtime supporters of reading programs in several schools and libraries in West Michigan. Now they have extended their reach with their Hockey Penalty Box themed “take a book, share a book, free libraries. Inside 3 community ice rinks here in West Michigan they have been installed. Those places are Griff’s IceHouse at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Griff’s IceHouse West in Holland, and Griff’s Georgetown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids: Clear catch basins to prevent flooding

Grand Rapids is asking people to help prevent flooding by making sure the storm drains near their homes are clear. (Dec. 28, 2022) Grand Rapids: Clear catch basins to prevent flooding. Grand Rapids is asking people to help prevent flooding by making sure the storm drains near their homes are...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Children's hospital urges families to get off tech, play more

As the long holiday stretch continues, health experts want you and your kids to get off technology. (Dec. 28, 2022) Children’s hospital urges families to get off tech, …. As the long holiday stretch continues, health experts want you and your kids to get off technology. (Dec. 28, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Exalta Health provides healthcare for those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit that provides an integrated health model consisting of medical, dental, vision, behavioral health and spiritual care in the Burton Heights neighborhood of Grand Rapids. They provide this care to those who are uninsured, underinsured or refugees. Today we...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

