Nashville International Airport has 5th most cancellations, delays in US Tuesday

By Adam Mintzer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the nightmare after Christmas for holiday travelers continued Tuesday, Nashville International Airport rose to the top of the list of airports being impacted by cancellations and delays.

According to Flight Aware , there were 3,194 flight cancellations within, into, or out of the United States on Tuesday. Of those, 215 were for flights in or out of BNA. The airport most impacted by cancellations and delays Tuesday was Denver, followed by Las Vegas, Chicago Midway and Baltimore.

‘Chaos’: Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA

Yet, the cancellations are not going away as the temperatures rise. The CEO of Southwest, the airline with the most cancellations, said Tuesday that to catch up and make sure these disruptions don’t continue they will “significantly reduce” flights in the next couple of days.

There are 200 flights canceled for Wednesday and 132 for Thursday, according to Flight Aware.

Unlike other major airlines, Southwest uses a “point-to-point” system for its flight routes rather than a “hub-and-spoke” system. This means the airline’s planes fly consecutive routes and pick up crew members from different destinations rather than having planes fly into and out of major airports.

“The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well 99% of the time, but clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances,” said CEO Bob Jordan.

While travel experts say this system works for them during normal times, when an airport is struggling with weather issues, there is a domino effect.

According to the Department of Transportation, even for non-refundable tickets, passengers whose flights were canceled are entitled to a full refund for their ticket and any extra fees like bags and upgraded seats.

